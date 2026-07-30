The 5 Marvel Comics From July 2026 Everyone Will Still Be Talking About Next Month

Comic books never stop charging forward. New comics hit store shelves every Wednesday, covering all forms of content and every genre you can imagine. Marvel Comics alone outputs around forty new comics every month, split evenly between twenty ongoings and twenty limited series. Of course, this number is constantly changing. Comic series come and go, with some landing such a massive following that they continue onwards towards infinity, and some reaching a premature end due to low sales or events outside of their control. Overall, keeping up with every comic Marvel puts out is a task that nobody can be expected to do.

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Still, that can make following Marvel Comics a little hard. After all, with so many options, it’s hard to know what series is worth your time because of quality, and which ones are important because of the influence they’ll have on the world around them. Today, we’re here to alleviate that pressure by looking at five Marvel comics that left a serious impact in July 2026. These five issues are the pinnacles of quality and impact, either providing an incredible story that all fans can enjoy or giving us something brand-new that will shake up the Marvel Universe. Sometimes it’s both.

5) Avengers: Armageddon #2

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The best example of a book that gives us a great story and pushes the Marvel Universe forward is definitely Avengers: Armageddon. This comic promises to shake up the Marvel Earth like it hasn’t been in decades, taking our heroes ot the very edge of everything and pushing them even further. Thanks to future solicits, we already know that the Avengers are going to face backlash and despair like they never have, but the journey there is just as important as the result. They’re already dealing with a war on three fronts, between Red Hulk, Colton going AWOL, and Doom’s mysterious device promising destruction in the future.

This comic is building some serious tension, combining fantastic character moments with truly cataclysmic powers that threaten to tear down everything. The Avengers are angry and at their wits’ end, but still fighting to save the day. Of course, the biggest reason to follow this comic is to see exactly how the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are flung into their new status quo, but watching how the heroes fall and race into this massive failure is just as interesting as the event itself.

4) Wade Wilson: Deadpool #6

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If you want a comic that is entirely self-contained and focused on just telling a good story, then this Deadpool issue is definitely the way to go. This series has focused on Deadpool at his most self-destructive, aiming to drown himself in pain after his own actions led to his daughter’s supposed death. This issue throws him against a new threat that is literally his own pain brought to life. Whenever he loses a piece of himself, be it a finger or intestine or what have you, it now regrows as a monstrous facsimile of life called a Badpool. Their main goal? Drink Wade’s blood to ease the agony of their own existence.

Benjamin Percy is the mastermind behind this series, and he’s exactly the type of writer you want and need to turn Deadpool from his zany, fourth-wall-breaking jokester self back to a much more serious and nuanced version of the character. Deadpool has always been on a self-destructive path, but now that decision to embrace pain has spawned a literal embodiment of his own hatred. His pain has taken physical form, perfectly turning an obvious theme into a very interesting villain, both metaphorically and physically. This story is brutal, funny, and endlessly character-driven, which makes it the perfect story to push Deadpool to be more than he is.

3) Queen in Black #1

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The newest symbiote invasion of Earth has officially begun, but this time, it’s Hela leading the charge against the world’s legions of superheroes, using her army of aliens forcibly bound to her dark servants. Meanwhile, Knull has fully embraced his powers as a god of light and is preparing his own army to rip apart Hela and cast the world back into the void. A massive cosmic war with Earth caught in the middle is the perfect thing to unite every hero under a single banner. This comic is loud, bombastic, and filled to the brim with action and hype moments on every page, but somehow, it pulls off its massive cast and even bigger battle.

This event might not have the same impact as Avengers: Armageddon, but it definitely is a must-read for all Venom fans. It’s Al Ewing’s final chapter in his symbiotic saga, telling the tale of MJ, Venom, and Dylan as they fight to save their home. Literally everyone is involved in this story, and this comic gives a spotlight to so many fan favorites that it’s genuinely unreal. This issue isn’t something new. You’ve definitely seen it before, but it does everything so well that even the formulaic structure feels like a boon that keeps on giving. This is the event to read for Marvel’s later summer, without a doubt.

2) Captain America (2025) #13

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There’s no hero who is quite as integral to the superhero community as Captain America. So, when Red Hulk put Steve in a coma and Doom summoned his soul to Hell to overthrow Mephisto, everyone didn’t know quite what to do besides be angry. This issue is both a perfect example of why Steve is so important and how he fights to save everyone, even the damned. Steve’s adventures in Hell continue to ramp higher and higher, and Steve continues to wonder how to save Hell from itself without making things worse. This entire series has been him wrestling with that question, and he’s finally come to its logical extreme in literal Hell.

While the adventure in Hell is great, the emotional core of this issue is in the land of the living. Spider-Man visits Cap and gives a wonderful insight into the superhero community, saying how they all feel lost without Steve to guide them, and how his absence has made them all so angry. It’s a fantastic scene, and Chip Zdarsky writing Spider-Man is something that I will take every day of the week. This story ends in a final plot twist, but the best parts are definitely things we already know brought to the spotlight. Spider-Man and Cap are two incredible inspirations, and their connection will definitely have an impact on the world overall in Avengers: Armageddon.

1) Mortal Thor #12

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Al Ewing’s Immortal Thor and Mortal Thor comics create a truly generational tale for the God of Thunder, and this issue is easily the most important and impactful of them all. For a year now, Thor has been dead, replaced by the reborn Sigurd Jarlson. The very human Sigurd has battled Thor’s villains, including the soulless husk that was once Donald Blake, all while rejecting that there was something special about him. Here, Sigurd and Blake finally had their dramatic confrontation at the top of Roxxon Tower, where Blake revealed a plot twist that recontextualizes everything in the greatest way possible.

This is the kind of twist that makes a great story into something magnificent, all while setting up events that threaten to rip the Marvel Universe apart. Nobody remembers the Norse gods, but that doesn’t mean they’re safe from them, and Blake’s final plan is laid bare as a truly terrible Ragnarok is about to descend with no Thor to stop it. This comic continues to be the smartest one on the shelf and impresses me more and more every month. I cannot wait to see how this twist is developed in future issues. This is the Marvel comic to read this month, without question.

What was your favorite Marvel comic from this July? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!