Iron Man is a hero defined by his determination to be ready for anything and always improving his armor designs. Since his debut, Iron Man has developed dozens of powerful and iconic armors that let him contend with Marvel Comics’ strongest villains and heroes. Some of his most popular suits include the Hulkbuster, the War Machine, the Silver Centurion, and the Extremis Armor. However, with so many armors to choose from, some suits may be unfamiliar even to the most hard-core Iron Man fans. Even with their limited appearances, these underrated armors show the scope of Iron Man’s ingenuity and ability to make weapons of destruction.

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Although Iron Man is content with having these suits collect dust in his garage, their abilities and designs deserve far more respect.

5) Model 66 “Ice Armor”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tony Stark built his first Iron Man suit in a cave with a bunch of scrap. However, when he was flung back to 1,000,000 BC, he had even less to work with. Stranded in the Ice Age inside a cave with powerless armor, Iron Man had to get creative to survive. The result was the Model 66 armor, which combined vibranium batteries, the remnants of his armor, and the surrounding ice. The suit wielded icicles as both blades and projectiles. Obviously, the Ice Armor melted every second Iron Man used it. Despite this massive setback, the Ice Armor was still tough enough for Iron Man to battle Mephisto. As a final gamble, Iron Man could divert all his suit’s energy to fire a single repulsor blast from his chest. Although this energy shattered Iron Man’s suit, it still managed to hit Mephisto’s Time Stone, returning the Armored Avenger to the present. The Ice Armor might have been lost to time, but it’s one of Iron Man’s coolest suits.

4) Temporal Armor

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most significant events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe occurred when Iron Man discovered the key to time travel that allowed the Avengers to undo Thanos’s snap. In the main Marvel Universe, Iron Man developed a suit that’s based on Doctor Doom’s Time Platform. Nicknamed the Temporal Armor, this powerful suit could open portals, letting the user travel freely through the timestream. The armor’s capabilities led Iron Man to deem it too dangerous ever to use. That didn’t stop the villain Sunset Bain from brainwashing Iron Man and forcing him to wear the Temporal Armor. Bain tried to have Iron Man use the armor to prevent the Avengers from ever forming. Thankfully, Bain’s plans were thwarted, and Iron Man was freed from her control. Still, given the sheer number of time-traveling adventures that the Avengers have gone on over the years, Iron Man’s Temporal Armor would be an invaluable asset that he should use more often.

3) Model 44 “Cold Iron Armor”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Arguably Iron Man’s most threatening-looking armor, the Model 44 Cold Iron Armor was designed for only one use: killing Dark Elves. Malekith the Accursed and his army of Dark Elves are among the most powerful villains across the Nine Realms. Iron Man accordingly recognized the need for a contingency suit in case he ever had to fight them.. Since Dark Elves are deathly allergic to iron, the Armored Avenger made his first suit almost entirely of his namesake. Iron Man also had the hero Dark Angel grant the armor anti-magic protections, making it impervious to Malekith’s usual tricks. Add giant claws, a grappling hook, and cluster bombs of iron nails, and Iron Man could carve his way through the Dark Elves. When these villains finally confronted Iron Man, he was prepared to deploy the Cold Iron Armor. It was an absolute massacre. By the end, the Armored Avenger had practically become a bogeyman to the Dark Elves.

2) Model 21 “Stealth Armor”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man and Black Panther are the two most iconic armored heroes in Marvel Comics. An evil future version of Iron Man designed the Armored Avengers’ Model 21 Stealth Armor specifically to counter the King of Wakanda. The suit made practically all of Black Panther’s gadgets and skills worthless. Fitting for a stealth armor, the suit let Iron Man become invisible and imperceptible to Black Panther’s enhanced senses and scanning instruments. The suit is also made of a special material that can neutralize the vibranium in Black Panther’s suit, rendering it useless. For offensive capabilities, the Stealth Suit can generate deadly plasma that can even hurt Thor. Even more, the Stealth Suit has an AI that can instantly study and counter an opponent’s fighting styles. Although the heroic, present-day Iron Man never donned the Stealth Armor, his tendency to build suits designed to defeat his fellow heroes means he’ll inevitably make it to fight Black Panther.

1) Model 45 “Deep Space Armor”

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man normally operates on Earth, but when he officially joined the Guardians of the Galaxy, he knew he needed an all-new suit. Capable of interplanetary travel thanks to powerful cosmic thrusters, the Model 44 Deep Space Armor is among the fastest armors Iron Man has ever built. The suit is also strong enough to withstand blows from Black Bolt and is outfitted with Iron Man’s AI assistant P.E.P.P.E.R. The Deep Space Armor is highly adaptable, with access to numerous extensions, including the Saturn V armor, which makes it bigger and tougher for terrestrial battles. Tony doesn’t even have to worry about Earth being unprotected, as he can remotely control his other suits from light-years away. Altogether, this suit has the power and versatility to be one of Iron Man’s primary armors. Space is the final frontier, and Iron Man’s drive to push innovation led him to reach for the stars.

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