5 Marvel Heroes and Villains With the Best Fighting Techniques (Who Aren’t Captain America or Spider-Man)

Marvel Comics has created some of the most formidable heroes and villains in comics. In the early days of the Marvel Universe, the characters were less powerful and the books had more of a grounded feel to them. Power levels weren’t as high and Marvel creators started to introduce numerous heroes and villains without powers, people whose skills were so amazing that they could hang with the most powerful foes out there. There are numerous amazing fighters in the Marvel Universe, but two of the best are Captain America and Spider-Man, men who have mastered the arts of combat in completely different ways.

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Their fighting techniques have allowed them to punch way over their weight class, and they are two of the most respected heroes in the world. The two of them show just how important fighting technique can be. They can take a lot of forms, but the best fighters take from multiple disciplines and create a fighting style unlike any others. The best of them are some of the most intimidating fighters out there. These five Marvel heroes and villains, who aren’t Spidey or Cap, have the best fighting techniques out there, making them some of the feared combatants in the universe.

5) Wolverine

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I was going to put Iron Fist here, but when it comes right down to it, Wolverine is the one who deserves this spot the most. Logan has spent decades mastering numerous fighting arts. He’s one of the most skilled martial artists out there, a highly trained soldier and spy, and a master of numerous weapons. He’s perfected fighting with his claws, and has low-level superhuman strength and agility. He’s a fighter of the highest caliber, but the most important part of his technique has nothing to do with his skills. Logan is the ultimate tank, his unbreakable skeleton and healing factor allowing him to take any damage and keep coming. Wolverine has been in some brutal fights over the years, and his healing factor and unbreakable skeleton have made the all difference. Taking damage is the most important part of his fighting style, allowing him to keep coming and find a way to win. This is a guy who can fight the Hulk; he’s an amazing fighter who can survive anything.

4) Mystique

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Mystique is one of the most skilled mercenaries on Earth. Raven Darkholme’s shapeshifting powers allow her to tranform into anyone else, allowing her to become one of the most important mutants ever. Over the decades, she’s become known as one of the most skilled fighters ever. She’s learned to incorporate her powers into combat, changing her form on a dime to do as much damage as possible. She’s a master of numerous weapons and is as crafty as they come. Mystique is all about misdirection; while she doesn’t really mind fighting, she’d rather get in and get out without bloodshed, or at least without any of her blood shed. However, she’s always ready for battle, holding tricks up her sleeve that could defeat anyone. Her shapeshifting powers also give her a healing factor, allowing her to survive longer than most foes. Mystique has become a legend thanks to her fighting skills, a foe that few people want to tangle with without overwhelming odds on their side.

3) Cyclops

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Cyclops has become the ultimate mutant hero, becoming one of the greatest leaders in comics. Cyclops has been training for combat since he was a teenager, his single-minded focus allowing him to get better and better. Scott Summers isn’t a martial arts master, but he incorporates judo and numerous other martial arts into his fighting style, so even without his powers, he’s a tough cookie. He’s in amazing shape, meaning that when he does punch you, it’s going to be a bad day for you. All of that said, it’s his optic blasts that make him so formidable. While he can’t control them, he mastered their use. One of his powers allow him to calculate angles perfectly, allowing him to bounce the concussive energy off numerous surfaces, so he can take down numerous enemies with one shot. His visor allows him to fire wide-effect blasts or more surgical shots, making his blasts quite versatile. He’s learned to incorporate his optic blasts with his fighting technique perfectly, allowing him to take down just about anyone.

2) Taskmaster

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Taskmaster’s fighting technique is one of the most versatile ever. His photographic reflexes allowed him to learn to copy anything he sees (calling it “his” fighting technique is a little funny), and he’s used that skill to become one of the most formidable mercs out there. Taskmaster has studied the fighting skills of the best heroes and villains, incorporating their moves into his fighting style. The thing that makes Taskie so tough is that every fight makes him better; you’re not going to beat him the same way twice. He always learns something new from his foes, becoming that much tougher. This ability has allowed him to master weapons like Cap’s shield, the bow and arrow, swords, guns, and just about any other weapon a hero uses. He spent years passing his skills on to students of his henchmen school, trying to pass his hard-won wisdom down. Taskmaster has been able to survive battles with everyone and is respected by heroes and villains alike for his amazing fighting skills. No one else out there can fight like he can, and he’s more than earned his reputation.

1) Shang-Chi

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Marvel has created some of the greatest martial artists ever. Everyone has a different hero or villain they think are the “best”, but everyone can agree that one of them is probably the most skilled: Shang-Chi. Born into a villainous family, he was trained in kung-fu and various other martial arts, becoming a master of hand to hand combat. Instead of following in his father’s footsteps, he decided to fight against him. He’s a master of numerous weaponry, but he usually just uses his fists and feet. Shang-Chi’s martial arts skills basically make him a superhuman. He’s preternaturally fast and strong, but most importantly, he fights so well that it’s become instinctual. If you throw a punch, he knows the perfect counterpunch and he’ll hit you with it before you even realize what’s happened. He’s taken down some of the greatest fighters out there and has even helped people like Spider-Man and Wolverine create their own martial arts. Fighting is like breathing for him, allowing him to become one of the greatest combatants ever.