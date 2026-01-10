7 Greatest Martial Artists in Marvel Comics

In Marvel Comics, there are plenty of ways to achieve great power, including radiation, magic, the X-Gene, and high-tech technology. Yet another way superheroes have gained incredible power in the Marvel Universe by mastering countless forms of martial arts and transforming their minds and bodies into deadly, precise weapons. By spending most of their lives honing their unique combat styles, many outstanding heroes are able to reach superhuman levels of power, shattering stones and vehicles with just one blow. There are even some characters who already possess superpowers which they incorporate into their martial arts to make them even more deadly.

From street-level heroes to galactic assassins, these martial artists have become some of the greatest fighters in Marvel Comics.

7) Daredevil

After losing his eyesight when exposed to radioactive waste, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, discovered that his other senses were drastically increased, which he now uses to enhance his martial arts skills. Trained by the blind martial arts master Stick at a young age, Matt became an expert in 15 different fighting styles, which he harmoniously combines in his fights. Matt is also trained in exploiting pressure points. He can paralyze or knock out a person with a touch. Add in his heightened senses to evade and counter attacks, and Matt is one of the most skilled street-level heroes in Marvel Comics. He’s defeated 107 Yakuza goons in one night, and has fought other fighters like Karnak, Wolverine, and Iron Fist to standstills.

6) Elektra

The greatest assassin in the world, Elektra Natchios, has killed for numerous organizations, from Kingpin to S.H.I.E.L.D. Growing up, Elektra had been trained by Daredevil’s mentor, Stick, as well as the ninja clan known as the Hand. Elektra has mastered many fighting styles, all of which she uses to lethal effect. As a ninja, Eletkra can kill her targets before they realize she’s even there. She’s also skilled in the use of sais, swords, and shurikens. Elektra has managed to slice bullets with her sais, punch through a person’s body, slaughter a room full of thugs before any could fire their guns, and has defeated other expert martial artists like Silver Samurai, Taskmaster, and Bullseye, as well as stalemating Iron Fist.

5) Karnak

The key to most forms of martial arts is exploiting the weaknesses of one’s opponents, and Inhuman Karnak’s abilities center around this skill. Unlike other Inhumans, Karnak was never exposed to the Terrigen Mists to gain superpowers. Instead, he spent his life training his body and mind to become a martial arts master. Through years of mental discipline, Karnak developed the extrasensory ability to perceive the weakness in any person or object, whether they be physical or psychological. By targeting these weak spots with pinpoint accuracy, Karnak can topple foes with a single strike. This ability has allowed Karnak to shatter diamonds, kill opponents with a touch, and topple the Thing.

4) Black Panther

Born to become the King of Wakanda and its sworn protector, T’Challa, aka Black Panther, was immersed in combat training his entire life. T’Challa was trained in every form of armed and unarmed combat, all of which he excelled at. To earn the title of Black Panther, T’Challa defeated many of Wakanda’s greatest fighters. And after having his strength, speed, and reflexes enhanced by the mystical Heart-Shaped Herb, T’Challa’s combat prowess increased exponentially. T’Challa is often ranked among the most skilled martial artists on Earth. He’s stalemated other highly skilled martial artists, including Captain America, Daredevil, and even Iron Fist, in duels. T’Challa has also effortlessly defeated Wolverine and Karnak.

3) Gamora

Raised by the Mad Titan Thanos, Gamora’s lifetime of training and torture transformed her into the most dangerous woman in the galaxy. Gamora has perfected 83.4% of fighting styles in the universe, which she used during her time as both Thanos’ assassin and as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. She’s mastered numerous hand-to-hand fighting styles and is proficient in all manner of weaponry from swords to blasters. On top of possessing strength capable of hurting Captain Marvel, Gamora can kill a person with a touch, defeat an entire army in ten minutes, and has even murdered Asgardian assassins.

2) Iron Fist

After Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, lost his parents at a young age during an expedition into the Himalayas, he was found and adopted by the monks of the mystical city K’un-Lun. It’s there that Danny was trained in various forms of martial arts. When Danny turned 19, he managed to defeat the immortal dragon Shou-Lao and take its power for himself, becoming the Iron Fist. By focusing his chi through his fists, Danny is granted many additional abilities like energy absorption and projection, hypnosis, and the power to create a giant energy dragon. He’s destroyed an incoming train with a punch, kicked the Hulk through a wall, and knocked a Hellicarrier out of the sky.

1) Shang-Chi

The most accomplished martial artist in the world, Shang-Chi, has truly earned his title of the Master of Kung-Fu. His sorcerer and crime lord father, Fu Manchu, trained Shang-Chi since birth to be the ultimate killing machine. He’s mastered every fighting style on Earth and is proficient in wielding blades, staffs, and nunchucks. Shang-Chi’s primary weapons are the legendary Ten Rings, which possess numerous offensive and defensive capabilities. He’s also a master of chi, which allows him to increase his strength, speed, and reflexes to superhuman levels. Shang-Chi even trained heroes like Captain America, Wolverine, and Spider-Man. He’s moved faster than thought, vanquished an entire ninja army single-handed, disabled the Thing’s arm with a pressure point attack, and has defeated Iron Fist on several occasions.

