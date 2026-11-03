5 Marvel Sorcerers Who Should Take Over as Sorcerer Supreme After Scarlet Witch Gave Up the Role

Scarlet Witch took over the role of the Sorcerer Supreme in Sorcerer Supreme #1 by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang after “One World Under Doom.” Doctor Strange had given Doctor Doom the role to save the world in “Blood Hunt,” and Doom refused to give it back, saying he had to save the world first. His idea of saving the world was conquering it, and when he finally got the role, Wanda Maximoff was there to save the Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto when they called for help. That series ended with Wanda giving up the role when she made the ultimate sacrifice to save magic, and now it remains vacant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That is an interesting job, and there are plenty of characters in Marvel Comics who are worthy of taking on the mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme. However, who takes on that role remains to be seen, although it shouldn’t take long for the Vishanti to choose their next champion, unless someone pulls a Scarlet Witch and takes it for themselves without permission.

5) Wong

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wong is the Sorcerer Supreme in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking over the role when Doctor Strange disappeared during the Snap. The Wong in the comics is very different from the one in the MCU, though, and he has mostly served as Strange’s butler and assistant rather than as an equal as he did in the MCU. However, he has changed somewhat since his debut in Strange Tales #110 (1963) by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the same issue that introduced Doctor Strange into comics.

Born in Kamar-Taj, Wong was dedicated to the Ancient One from childhood and sent to America to serve Strange. He descends from Kan, a Chinese monk from about a thousand years ago. In 2009, Wong was considered a candidate for Sorcerer Supreme, but the role went to Doctor Voodoo at the time instead. Wong proved his worth again during “Damnation,” when he formed the Midnight Sons to save Doctor Strange. Wong respects the title and would be a great replacement Sorcerer Supreme.

4) Doctor Voodoo

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Voodoo has every right to serve as Sorcerer Supreme because he has served in the role before. Jericho Drumm debuted in Strange Tales #169 (1973) by Len Wein, John Romita Sr., and Gene Colan. He was a U.S.-trained psychologist who returned to Haiti, where his dying twin Daniel sent him to their mentor, Papa Jambo. Papa Jambo trained Jericho and fused Daniel’s spirit with him. He specializes in Vodou-based houngan magic.

Doctor Voodoo replaced Doctor Strange in 2009 after Strange renounced the title for using dark spells. The Ancient One chose him, and he accepted after consulting Daniel’s spirit. He then gained access to the Eye of Agamotto, the Cloak of Levitation, and the Books of Knowledge. He fought the former Sorcerer Supreme Agamotto to stop the entity from reclaiming the Eye and ruling Earth’s dimension, and appeared to sacrifice himself to destroy both. He also served as the headmaster at Strange Academy, working as Doctor Strange’s conscience.

3) Nico Minoru

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Nico Minoru is young, and her magic might be a little too unstable to make her a powerful Sorcerer Supreme, but this doesn’t mean Marvel can’t power her up and give her a boost with the tools available. Not only that, but it might be nice to see a young Sorcerer Supreme, someone who can bring something different to the role. It isn’t like being old is a requirement, as Magik is the Sorcerer Supreme of the Limbo realm. Nico debuted in Runaways #1 (2003) by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona.

The daughter of dark wizards in the Pride, she ran away after watching her parents take part in a ritual sacrifice and became the Runaways’ de facto leader. She gains her power from the Staff of One, which her body absorbed after her mother attacked her. It appears when she bleeds and can cast nearly any spell, but casting the same spell twice misfires, and it cannot raise the dead. She was a candidate for the title when Doctor Strange gave it up before, and she has served as a teacher at Strange Academy.

2) Wiccan

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Another young magic user who could take on the role has a strong connection to the title. Wiccan is the Scarlet Witch’s son, and he might be one of the most powerful magic users in Marvel Comics. Billy Kaplan debuted in Young Avengers #1 (2005) by Allan Heinberg and Jim Cheung, and he is one of Wanda Maximoff’s reincarnated sons, inheriting her chaos magic powers and mastering them himself.

Doctor Strange discussed Wiccan’s candidacy for the title after he gave up the role in 2009, and in Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme (2016), a Wiccan from another timeline is a Sorcerer Supreme who replaced Strange. He even served as the court wizard for the Kree-Skrull Empire before he and his husband, Hulkling, were betrayed and banished. He sat on Wanda’s advisory council during her time as the Sorcerer Supreme, and he often questioned the Scarlet Witch’s view of her future.

1) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

If there is anyone who deserves to have the role of Sorcerer Supreme, it is Doctor Strange. The truth is that the Sorcerer Supreme is supposed to be the most powerful magical user in that world, and that role fits Strange perfectly. What holds him back is his constant mistakes. He gave up the role in 2008 when he used dark magic. He lost the role to Doctor Doom when wordplay tricked him out of getting it back after “Blood Hunt.” There is also the fact that Strange was most recently the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard.

However, when his most recent series ended, Strange and Angela left and returned to Earth, so there is a chance he arrives just in time to reclaim the title of Sorcerer Supreme of Earth again. Strange originally took the title in 1973 after Marvel Premiere #8 to #10, renounced it in New Avengers Annual #2 (2008), regained it in New Avengers #34 (2013), and lost it to Doom in Blood Hunt #5 (2024). Doctor Strange has been the Sorcerer Supreme longer than anyone in the modern era, and he remains the best choice for the role.

Who do you think should replace the Scarlet Witch as the Sorcerer Supreme? Let us know your picks in the comments below.