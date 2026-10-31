5 Marvel Comics Mind-Controllers Who Give Jean Grey a Run For the Money (& 1 Is Already in the MCU)

Marvel Comics has its fair share of mind-controlling heroes and villains, and Jean Grey almost always sits at or near the top of any lists concerning the most powerful of these characters. While she is very powerful, and her connection to the Phoenix Force makes her even stronger, there are several other Marvel characters who match her, and in some cases surpass her as an omega-level psychic. For many years, Jean Grey didn’t even come close, as Professor X was powerful enough to shut her powers down for years, and it wasn’t until years after her debut that she became more than a telekinetic and her actual psychic powers were unlocked.

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While Jean Grey has proven to be one of the most powerful mind-controllers in the entire Marvel Universe, these characters have proven to be a match for her more than once. Most impressively, not all of them are mutants, although one has hurt more mutants than any other character in Marvel history.

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5) Cassandra Nova

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Cassandra Nova has done more damage to mutants over the years than almost anyone in Marvel Comics history. She is Professor Charles Xavier’s twin sister, whom he killed in the womb before his birth. However, as a powerful mutant, even before her birth, she was able to survive, and her body regrew, allowing her to grow up with hate and spite in her heart for her untimely demise. When she was finally able to strike, she did so in terrible fashion, sending Wild Sentinels to slaughter millions of mutants in Genosha.

Cassandra Nova debuted in New X-Men #114 (2001) by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely. She is a mummudrai, a bodiless parasitic being born on the astral plane, who copied Charles Xavier’s DNA in the womb to become his twin sister. Her powers come from latent mutant functions in Xavier’s genome, including telepathy, telekinesis, intangibility, and rapid self-healing. Her powers actually surpass Xavier’s. In New X-Men #116, she used Cerebra to swap bodies with Xavier, then publicly outed him as a mutant.

4) Shadow King

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Shadow King is Amahl Farouk, and he first appeared in Uncanny X-Men #117 (1978) by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. However, it wasn’t until Uncanny X-Men #265 that he first used the name Shadow King. He is an astral plane demon born of negative energies, and it is said he first manifested during the first nightmare. Xavier actually met Farouk years before when he ran a pickpocket scheme that included a young Ororo Munroe, the girl who would grow up to become Storm.

Shadow King has telepathy, mind control, and possession powers. He feeds on negative energy and slowly merges his hosts into his own essence. This makes him effectively immortal, unable to be killed or even expelled permanently. Over his time in Marvel Comics, he has taken control of Karma, Legion, Storm, and Mirage. His biggest moment was taking over Legion and turning him on the X-Men during the Muir Island Saga in Uncanny X-Men #277-280 and X-Factor #69-70.

3) Moondragon

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Moondragon is one of the most powerful mind-controllers in Marvel Comics who is not a mutant. Heather Douglas first appeared as the villain Madame MacEvil in Iron Man #54 (1972) by Mike Friedrich, George Tuska, and Bill Everett. She took the name Moondragon in Daredevil #105, where she was described as a Titan-raised priestess sent to Earth to counter Thanos. However, her true origin is as an Earth girl whose parents were murdered by Thanos. Her father became Drax the Destroyer, and Heather was taken to Titan for her protection.

The monks on Titan trained her body and mind and helped her tap latent psionic powers, but she developed a god complex after a confrontation with the Dragon of the Moon. She can create illusions, alter personalities, erase memories, and fire stunning or lethal psionic bolts. In Avengers #219-220 (1982), she seized mental control of two warring populations on an alien planet to force peace and set herself up as a goddess. In that same storyline, she enslaved Thor as her lover.

2) Psycho-Man

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Psycho-Man first appeared in Fantastic Four Annual #5 (1967) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He originally came from the Microverse, where he was a scientist on the world of Traan. He built human-sized armor and emotion-manipulating tech to invade Earth before the Fantastic Four, the Inhumans, and Black Panther stopped him. This is what makes him different from most mind-controllers in Marvel Comics, since it is not his inherent power, but is accomplished using technology.

His Control Box can influence anyone’s feelings of fear, doubt, and hate, and it can work on more than one target at a time. He can also control whether the emotions are mild or life-threatening. The controls can also be reversed, which means he can target others and give them courage, confidence, and love, which can also cause damage if he makes a person overly sentimental. He once used his technology to influence an entire planet, showing the immense reach of his mind-controlling tech. His most controversial moment was turning the Invisible Woman into the villain Malice.

1) Killgrave

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Zebediah Killgrave, the Purple Man, debuted in Daredevil #4 (1964) by Stan Lee and Joe Orlando. He was, at one time, a physician who turned into a spy. While he was infiltrating a refinery, he was doused with a chemical, and this turned his skin and hair purple. He also gained his powers from this nerve gas, but these powers have intensified over the years. Now, his body produces pheromones that let him control people through spoken commands, but only when he is physically close.

Strong-willed figures like Doctor Doom and Kingpin have resisted him, and Moon Knight beat him with earplugs. In a Thunderbolts storyline, he enslaved all of New York City, using Baron Zemo’s moonstones to project his voice and putting his pheromones in the water supply. In the 1987 graphic novel Emperor Doom, he was captured and placed in a machine that magnified his reach, and Doom used him to bend the will of the entire planet, conquering every country at once. In Alias, Killgrave controlled Jessica Jones for eight months while she was the hero Jewel, traumatizing the hero.

Who are your favorite mind-controllers in Marvel Comics? Let us know your favorite OP psychic moments in the comments below.