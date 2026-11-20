DC has plenty of powerhouses that everyone points to as examples of unparalleled might. The Spectre can bend reality to his whim on his holy mission, and Superboy-Prime can punch reality hard enough to cause retcons the universe over, as two examples off the top of my head. These characters and others have earned the attention, but whenever fans discuss the strongest characters, it’s only the most popular characters on those levels who make it. Popularity doesn’t dictate strength, and there are plenty of other heroes who can also bring the universe to its knees if they choose to unleash their monstrous power. Today, we’re looking at five of those heroes and digging into exactly what makes them so dangerous. So, without further ado, let’s dive into DC’s obscure demigods.

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5) Sodam Yat

Sodam Yat’s incredible powers are twofold. For one, he’s a Daxamite, whose home was a sister planet to Krypton in the same solar system. That means that they have similar powers to Kryptonians. Under the light of a yellow sun, they have the same level os strength, speed, invulnerability, and just about everything else or an equivalent. Already, that makes him as dangerous as someone like Superman or Mon-El. Daxamites have a far more exploitable weakness in lead, which proves fatal no matter how little of the material they come into contact with. Still, that’s not much of a concern for Sodam Yat, as he can keep any and all lead away with his Green Lantern ring.

Oh, but Sodam Yat isn’t just any Green Lantern. He’s the Green Lantern. He was long prophesied to become the greatest Green Lantern of all, his raw talent and willpower earning him the right to become the host for the Entity of Will, Ion. As Ion, he could do practically anything he set his mind to, his usual Green Lantern powers amplified hundreds of times. He could even manipulate time and space to some extent, appearing in multiple places at the same time and teleporting wherever he needed. So, to recap, Sodam Yat is as strong as Superman and as good a Green Lantern as Hal Jordan. I don’t think I need to say why that combination is one of the deadliest ones you could possibly ask for.

4) Tim Hunter

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If you think Tim looks familiar, it’s clear that he’s DC Harry Potter, which is ironic considering he debuted six years before Harry did. Either way, Tim is destined to become the most powerful mage of all, born as a conduit for raw magic itself, from which Merlin drew his name. He’s nowhere near his peak potential yet, still being a child, but don’t let that fool you, as he’s already monstrously powerful. He’s an Opener, meaning that he can subconsciously create entire new parallel universes based on his emotions, which he was subconsciously doing since he was a baby. Once he started to learn about his power, he was able to open gates that not even the combined might of Heaven, Hell, and the Dreaming could do when aided by Earth’s best mages.

Even beyond his potent reality manipulation, Tim’s magic can do practically anything else he wishes. He can stop or start time at will, hop between dimensions without breaking a sweat, see into the future, control minds, and change into other forms, to name just the tip of the iceberg. Tim has the potential to surpass even the strongest magical minds in reality, from Doctor Fate to Zatanna, and when he reaches his highest level, there won’t be anyone who can stop him.

3) Nightwing (Lor-Zod)

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Lor-Zod is, as his name implies, the son of General Zod and Ursa, meaning that he’s just as fully Kryptonian as Superman himself. Speaking of the Man of Steel, he was actually adopted by Clark and Lois as a young boy, being named Christopher Kent and raised to be a hero. Funnily enough, he pulled away from his family after being unceremoniously aged up. Sound familiar? Either way, while he’s a child again in Prime Earth continuity, in the pre-New 52 world, he was a fully grown Kryptonian. Initially, his powers were weakened a tad due to instabilities from being born in the Phantom Zone. Of course, being on this list means bringing even more than that to the table, and Chris brought it when he merged with the Kryptonian God of Shadows, Nightwing.

As the avatar of Nightwing, also going by the same name, Chris’s power was elevated to a whole new level. He has control over shadows and darkness, able to both create constructs akin to a Green Lantern’s and an awareness that tells him of anything that happens within darkness. He also sports incredible telekinesis and can teleport practically anywhere, once transporting an entire artificial sun into the Phantom Zone. His upper limits as the avatar of his deity are unknown, but adding anything to Kryptonian strength is more than enough to make him a threat to everyone around.

2) Kid Eternity

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Kid Eternity is probably the most obscure character on this list. Kitt Freeman is a young man who has demonstrated a ton of powers, but we’ll be ignoring most of those one-offs from the Silver Age, instead focusing on his main power, which is the ability to summon spirits from beyond the grave. By shouting “Eternity!” he can make any spirit he imagines appear. They can only stay for a short time, sixty-six seconds, but that is more than enough time for what he needs to do. There are plenty of incredibly powerful figures in DC’s history, without a doubt, but the most broken aspect of his power is even stronger. Kitt can not only summon the ghosts of real people, but mythological or even fictional characters.

Imagine the power to make any fictional or mythological character real, even if it was only for a minute at a time. There are some incalculably powerful characters in fiction, with reality-warpers being a dime a dozen if you know where to look. At his peak, Kitt has even summoned entire armies of the deceased to fight alongside him, and can even become a ghost himself, effectively being immortal. Kid Eternity has access to every deceased character in DC, which includes some unfathomably powerful people, without question.

1) H-Dial

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This isn’t technically one hero, but rather an item that has been passed down through generations, with the newest users being a young boy named Miguel Montez and an unnamed one-eyed alien. It doesn’t matter who has the Hero Dial, as whoever it is has one of the most powerful artifacts ever conceived of in DC. By spelling out the word hero, the user would transform into a random superhero whose power matched the situation they found themself in. Not only could this device transform the wielder into any real superhero, from Superman to the Flash, but it could even turn someone into a hero that doesn’t exist, created just for their circumstance.

This item is one of, if not the most broken items in DC, because it gives the user access to literally any and all powers. Heck, the H-Dial would literally let someone transform into anyone else mentioned on this list and then some. The power of Superboy-Prime could belong to a middle-school kid, or an elderly man could turn into Doctor Manhattan at the turn of a dial. The potential of this item is absolutely limitless, and Miguel has shown that he’s more than capable of using it to its full extent. This item can make anyone into a hero, and it can turn them into the most powerful hero of all.

Which of these underrated but overpowered heroes would you want to see more of? Let us know in the comments below!