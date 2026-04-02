X-Men: The First 10 Members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, Ranked by Power

The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants was the first group that the X-Men faced, and for decades to come, they were always the thorn in the side of Marvel’s mutant heroes. The team was formed by Magneto, who himself was the X-Men’s first comic book villain. The Brotherhood operated under Magneto’s beliefs early on, with them believing that humans would always hate and fear them, so it was important to strike first and remain the dominant species on the planet. Over the years, things changed when Magneto moved asway from the team, and they became more generic villains, although future leaders like Mystique still brought something interesting to the team.

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However, in the beginning, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants just wanted to make a preemptive strike against the bigoted human race and here are the most powerful first members of that team, ranked.

10) Toad

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Toad was one of the very first Brotherhood of Evil Mutant members, and he was there the first time they appeared in Marvel Comics in X-Men #4 in 1964. Mortimer Toynbee is a mutant who had physical deformities since he was born, predating his mutant abilities development. His parents abandoned him because of this, and he ended up raised in an orphanage where he wanted affection so badly that he became subservient to anyone who showed they cared about him. That made him a perfect fit as one of Magneto’s first followers after the Master of Magnetism saved him from a lynching. His powers include superhuman leaping and flexability, a healing factor, and his acidic saliva.

9) Lorelei

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Lorelei (also known as Lani Ubanu) made her debut in X-Men #63. She lived in the Savage Land and was there when Magneto arrived and helped transform her into a super-powered being. The powers that Magneto gave her (meaning she is a mutate and not a genuine mutant) include her ability to hypnotize any male who hears her singing (similar to a Siren). She used this power on the X-Men’s male members when they arrived, but her powers were reliant on a machine and she lost them when it was destroyed. She eventually got her powers back and was a member of the Brotherhood, became an enemy of Ka-Zar and eventually a defender of the Savage Land, alongside Ka-Zar.

8) Unus the Untouchable

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Unus the Untouchable made his debut in X-Men #8 in 1964. When his mutant powers first manifested, he used them to become a high school bully and then a small-time criminal. He then became a professional wrestler, using his powers to create an impenetrable force filed around himself. Magneto eventually asked him to join his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, but he was quickly defeated by the X-Men when Beast found a way to circumvent his powers. He eventually worked with the Brotherhood and Factor Three, but his powers were so unstable that he rarely has full control over them, and they damage him as much as they protected him.

7) Vanisher

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Vanisher showed in for the first time in X-Men #2 as one of the X-Men’s first ever villains. He is a mutant who can transport himself across almost any distance and take almost anything with him. He even claimed he was powerful enough to transport away with Wolverine’s heart, but he never proved he could do this. He joined the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants as part of the Factor Three when they merged together. The Vanisher has since become a joke for many fans, as it was Vanisher who joined the X-Force team that Deadpool put together in the movies, only to die horrifically (and show it was Brad Pitt playing him).

6) Mastermind

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Mastermind was one of the original members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants when they first showed up to fight the X-Men. Jason Wyngarde was a mutant who could create illusions that can not only cause people to see them, but they are also touch, smell, and even taste things that aren’t there. He was a strong member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants for years before he ended up becoming part of the Hellfire Club. His power is so strong that he (along with Emma Frost) are who drove Jean Grey over the edge and caused her to destroy an entire star, slaughtering millions of beings in the process.

5) Blob

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The Blob was the first person readers saw Magneto recruiting for the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Blob debuted in X-Men #3 and the X-Men learned about him and tried to force him to join them. However, they were way too heavy-handed with him and he wanted nothing to do with the team or the school. Thanks to the X-Men refusing to take no for an answer and attacking him, and then Professor X mind-wiping him, Blob eventually took up Magneto on his offer to get revenge against the X-Men. Blob is easily the strongest member of the original Brotherhood and he is immovable (with superhuman durability) as long as he maintains contact with the ground.

4) Quicksilver

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Quicksilver was also one of the very first members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, as he and his sister joined with Magneto after he saved them from superstitious townspeople who wanted to kill Wanda because they thought she was a witch. They served under Magneto because they felt obligated to serve him since he saved them. However, they eventually left and joined the Avengers before later being made to believe the lie that Magneto was their father. Quicksilver is one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes because of his superhuman speed, which allows him to run up to 3,800 mph. While not as fast as Flash, he is fast enough to end most fights before they begin.

3) Alpha

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Alpha the Ultimate Mutant debuted in Defenders #15 in 1974. This was because the X-Men were on another mission and Professor X asked the Defenders to help him when he learned Magneto was going to create an ultimate mutant in Deviant City. Magneto had his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to fight the Defenders as he created Alpha. Neither Doctor Strange nor Hulk could stop Alpha and Magneto had the new mutant transport him and the Brotherhood to New York City, where they attacked the United Nations. His powers were almost unlimited and he actually turned Magneto and the Brotherhood into babies before leaving Earth.

2) Magneto

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Magneto is the man who founded the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, believing in his heart that humans would never allow mutants to live peacefully among them and would always try to hurt mutants. While Professor X sought humans and mutants living in peace, Magento knew that was impossible and used his Brotherhood to strike at humans first, which often made things worse. Magneto is an Omega-level mutant who can control all forms of magnetism, and this includes the ability, if he desired, to throw the entire planet off its axis.

1) Scarlet Witch

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There is one original Brotherhood of Evil Mutants member who is even more powerful than the Omega-level Magneto. Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is not a mutant, but she lived her entire life believing that she was one. Instead, she is the daughter of a Scarlet Witch and she carries on her mother’s legacy as a master at chaos magic. She is incredible powerful and has changed the entire world more than once, including the House of M and the depowering of mutants on M-Day. She currently serves as the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth and is one of the most powerful magic users in Marvel Comics history.

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