2020 Eisner Award Nominees Officially Revealed, IDW Leads With Most Nominations

Comic-Con has officially announced the nominations for the Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards 2020, highlighting works published in the calendar year of 2019 as chosen by a panel of judges. IDW Publishing and Image Comics received the most nominations with IDW receiving 13 (plus 1 shared) and Image nabbing 11 (plus 6 shared). More than 20 nominated works this year have more than 2 nominations across the 31 categories with Dark Horse’s Invisible Kingdom having the most including Best New Series, Best Painter and Best Cover Artist for Christian Ward, and Best Writer for G. Willow Wilson.

Writer/aritst James Stokoe has the most nominations of all the nominated creators this year. He's nominated for Best Writer/Artist for Sobek (published by Shortbox) along with Best Single Issue and Best Humor Publication, and a book devoted to him, Grunt: The Art and Unpublished Comics of James Stokoe (published by Dark Horse) is nominated for Best Comics-Related Book and Best Publication Design.

In addition to the nominees below, the Judges panel selected pioneering newspaper cartoonist Nell Brinkley (creator of the Brinkley Girl) and African American cartoonist/illustrator E. Simms Campbell (Esquire, Life, Judge, Playboy, and many other magazines) for the Eisner Hall of Fame.

Voters will be able to select for more inductees to the Hall of Fame from a list of 14 nominees including: Alison Bechdel, Howard Cruse, Moto Hagio, Don Heck, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Francoise Mouly, Keiji Nakazawa, Thomas Nast, Lily Renée Peter Phillips, Stan Sakai, Louise Simonson, Don and Maggie Thompson, James Warren, and Bill Watterson.

Voting is now underway for the awards ceremony at www.eisnervote.com. The deadline for voting is June 18 with winners scheduled to be announced in July. Typically the winners would be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con international, but that event has been cancelled entirely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Details on how the Eisner winners will be announced will be revealed at a later date.