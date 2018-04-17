The 10 Greatest ‘Action Comics’ Stories Ever

Action Comics, the second-longest-running series at DC Comics, is celebrating a couple of very big milestones this year. Not only is this its 80th anniversary, but Action Comics #1000 will also be released this very week. That’s an incredible accomplishment, making it the very first in American comics to hit the quadruple digits. The series that gave the world Superman has passed the test of time and become a seemingly permanent part of the comics landscape.

In order to celebrate this very notable achievement, we are taking a look back at all of the issues between its debut in 1938 and this very week. Throughout the many eras of superhero comics, this series has offered some of the very best stories in the genre. We have collected the 10 best stories from across the years, representing top tier of Superman stories, and superhero stories in general, from the Golden Age to today. Click ahead to see a truly impressive survey of the first 1,000 issues of Action Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Superman”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #1

Written by Jerry Siegel

Art by Joe Shuster

While this issue produced by the still-teenage Siegel and Shuster isn’t quite as artistically innovative as work from industry peers like Will Eisner, Joe Simon, or Jack Kirby, it has to be admired for radically changing comics forever. The debut of Superman essentially invented the superhero genre, taking lots of different elements from pulp novels and comics together in order to offer a clear vision of heroism. While many key elements would be added over the decades to come, Superman entered the world fully formed, and there really is no better starting point than the beginning in Action Comics #1.

“Superman in the Slums”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #8

Written by Jerry Siegel

Art by Joe Shuster

There is no better representation of the ideals that Superman represents in the eyes of his creators than this installment in the earliest days of Action Comics. After witnessing a variety of crimes committed by juveniles, Superman redirects his efforts at the society that failed them. He rebuilds their neighborhood, seeking to solve societal ills rather than punish crimes. It’s a surprisingly optimistic and progressive story, especially for its era, and one that highlights Superman’s humanistic approach to vigilantism.

“The Super-Duel in Space”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #242

Written by Otto Binder

Art by Al Plastino

The first appearance of Brainiac is a classic outing from the most important Silver Age creators to touch the character. In addition to Al Plastino’s clear storytelling throughout, the issue also features a great cover from Curt Swan. This issue is pure fun with lots of far out and mystifying sci-fi elements pushing the narrative in any direction writer Otto Binder might imagine. Plot and character come second to a sense of fun that enriched the series and its cast of heroes and villains throughout this period.

“The Supergirl From Krypton”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #252

Written by Robert Bernstein

Art by Al Plastino

This issue features the premiere of both Metallo and, far more importantly, Supergirl. Even in the Silver Age, the pathos and potential of Superman’s cousin were easily recognized. This issue provides the Man of Steel a chance to reflect on the loss of his biological family and joy of having found a cousin. It also empowers Supergirl from the start, never hesitating to make her as powerful as Superman. Her continued importance and great start make this a can’t-miss introduction.

“Under the Red Sun”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #300

Written by Edmond Hamilton

Art by Al Plastino

This tale saw Superman launched into the distant future of Earth when mankind no longer exists and the sun has turned red, removing Superman’s powers. As he visits various locations, Superman reflects on his own legacy and his place in the world. It’s a significant forebear to later stories about the importance of heroism and the impact one person can have. Given the period, it’s also a surprisingly melancholy story that pushes readers to reflect long after finishing the issue.

“If Superman Didn’t Exist”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #554

Written by Marv Wolfman

Art by Gil Kane

In a world without Superman, aliens invade and are easily able to conquer an Earth without superheroes. A pair of young men named Siegel and Shuster imagine a hero capable of defending them though to surprising results. This issue identifies the idea of Superman as being far more important than the character’s actual existence. It values the hope and inspiration provided by his aspirational tales, as Superman and Action Comics sway in pop culture only continued to grow.

“Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #583 and Superman (vol. 1) #423

Written by Alan Moore

Art by Curt Swan, George Pérez, and Kurt Schaffenberger

This two-part story provided a conclusion to the stories of the original Golden Age Superman in the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths. It’s a loving rendition that includes all of the most important characters from across an expansive mythos. More importantly it emphasizes the values that make Superman so beloved, and challenge him to make impossible decisions while remaining a moral figure. It blends the fun of the Silver Age and idealism of the Golden Age in a wonderful ending, as much as Superman will ever receive an actual ending.

“What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?”

Action Comics (vol. 1) #775

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Doug Mahnke and Lee Bermejo

After the ’90s superhero comics had lost some of their luster, and this comic serves as a direct response to many of the more “extreme” characters to have gained popularity. In the face of a new team that disregards human rights and the value of life, Superman faces a seemingly impossible challenge. It’s a thesis that insists on the importance of Superman and ideals, even in the face of more attractive, easy answers.

“The Curse of Superman”

Action Comics (vol. 2) #9

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Gene Ha

This issue confronts another evil after Superman became a recognizable figure across the real world: consumerism. In an alternate reality, Superman contends with having his image used for various destructive purposes. It’s a reassertion that Superman is more than an intellectual commodity, but a symbol for greater values. It is a perfect entry point into Morrison’s library of Superman stories, combining an incredible superhero tale with poignant social commentary.

“The Ghost in the Fortress of Solitude”

Action Comics (vol. 2) #13

Written by Grant Morrison

Art by Travel Foreman

This is equal parts ghost story and boy-and-his-dog story. It takes place on Halloween as the ghosts of the Phantom Zone come to haunt Superman. They provide a reminder of all that was lost in the destruction of Krypton. There’s also hope to be found in all of that darkness as Superman realizes that love and loyalty can overcome seemingly impossible odds, across time and space. It’s a single issue that embodies all of the best elements of the Superman mythos and recenters Krypto as a core part of Action Comics.