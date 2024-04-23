Naruto: Why Has Himawari Become the New Nine-Tails Host?

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been working as the "Shippuden" of the sequel series, seeing the son of the Seventh Hokage three years following the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. While Boruto Uzumaki has seen some big changes thanks to this latest arc, Himawari is currently undergoing a massive shift in terms of her place in the ninja world. Thanks to a shocking last-minute reunion at the end of the latest chapter, the question arises as to whether or not the daughter of the Seventh Hokage is the new vessel for Kurama, aka the Nine-Tailed Fox.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 9, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Konoha is currently under siege, with the Divine Trees looking for their targets and caring little for the ninjas that get in their way. One of the big targets that the head of the Divine Trees is looking for is Naruto, but with the Seventh Hokage in a state of limbo thanks to Kawaki, he's nowhere to be found. Discovering that the power of the Nine Tails still exists in the Hidden Leaf, it would seem that Himawari has become the new vessel for Kurama following his previous demise.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Is Himawari Set To Become The New Strongest Ninja?

At present, the true answer as to why Himawari has a connection to the Nine Tails is a mystery, but obviously, her genes seem like a surefire bet as to why she is able to see Kurama. When last we saw Kurama, he had died thanks to Naruto leveraging the power of the Baryon Mode against Jigen. The Nine Tails that appears before Himawari is a pint-sized version of the Nine Tails, meaning it's possible that this is the reincarnation and is simply trying to convey a message to Naruto's daughter rather than bonding with her.

Himawari has many of the abilities of her parents, including her mother's Bakyugan, which would make her for quite a dangerous ninja should she also merge with the Nine-Tailed Fox. As the Divine Trees and Code still loom large over the ninja world, Himawari stepping up to the plate to join her brother on the battlefield would work well in terms of bolstering the forces of Konoha in one of their darkest hours.