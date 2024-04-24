Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in May 2024

We're just a week away from the start of a new month, which means we're a week away from another new lineup of movies and TV shows on Max. On Wednesday, The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service released the full list of titles set to be added to its streaming roster in the month of May, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

When it comes to originals, the biggest new title hitting Max in May is undoubtedly Hacks. The award-winning comedy series has been away since 2022, and will end its two year hiatus with the Season 3 premiere on May 3rd.

As far as movies are concerned, Max subscribers will be happy to know that all three of George Miller's original Mad Max films are coming back to the service. The three films are set to be added on May 1st, giving everyone plenty of time to watch through the whole series before Furiosa hits theaters this summer.

You can check out the full list of Max's May additions below!