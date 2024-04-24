Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Max in May 2024

Hacks Season 3 and Mad Max highlight Max's new May additions.

By Charlie Ridgely

We're just a week away from the start of a new month, which means we're a week away from another new lineup of movies and TV shows on Max. On Wednesday, The Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service released the full list of titles set to be added to its streaming roster in the month of May, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to.

When it comes to originals, the biggest new title hitting Max in May is undoubtedly Hacks. The award-winning comedy series has been away since 2022, and will end its two year hiatus with the Season 3 premiere on May 3rd.

As far as movies are concerned, Max subscribers will be happy to know that all three of George Miller's original Mad Max films are coming back to the service. The three films are set to be added on May 1st, giving everyone plenty of time to watch through the whole series before Furiosa hits theaters this summer.

You can check out the full list of Max's May additions below!

May 1st

All About My Mother
Black Christmas
Crank
Crank: High Voltage
The Dead Don't Die
Don Jon
Eddie the Eagle
The Edge
The Florida Project
Genius
Guy's Grocery Games, Season 35 (Food Network)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Jack and the Beanstalk
Jersey Boys
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
The Lighthouse
Mad Max
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (TLC)
Poltergeist (2015)
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
Silver Linings Playbook
Sisters
The Upside of Anger
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wonderland

May 2nd

Hacks, Season 3 (Max Original)
Selena + Restaurant, Season 1 (Food Network)
Six Is Not A Crowd (Felices Los 6), Season 1 (Max Original)
Turtles All the Way Down (Max Original)

May 3rd

Batwheels, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)
Stop Making Sense (A24 2023 Re-Release)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
Zillow Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

May 4th

America's Backyard Gold, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

May 5th

People Magazine Killer Investigates, Season 1 (ID)

May 6th

Mini Beat Power Rockers, S4B
Next Baking Master: Paris, Season 1 (Food Network)
Yellowstone Wardens, Season 4 (Animal Planet)

May 7th

Mecum Full Throttle: Houston TX 2024 (Motor Trend)
Outdaughtered, Season 10 (TLC)

May 8th

In Pursuit with John Walsh, Season 5 (ID)
Stupid Pet Tricks, Season 1 (TBS)

May 9th

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School (Max Original)

May 10th

The Iron Claw (A24)

May 11th

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die (HBO Original)

May 12th

Expedition From Hell: The Lost Tapes (Discovery Channel)
Naked and Afraid XL, Season 10 (Discovery Channel)

May 13th

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 2 (Adult Swim)
Summer Baking Championship, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 14th

Doubling Down with the Derricos, Season 5 (TLC)

May 15th

Botched Bariatrics, Season 1 (TLC)
Ghost Adventures, Season 28 (Discovery Channel)
Home Sweet Rome (Max Original)
Sleepless

May 16th

Murder in the Heartland (ID)

May 17th

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

May 18th

Design Down Under, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

May 19th

Ciao House, Season 2 (Food Network)

May 20th

Space Shuttle Columbia: The Final Flight, Limited Series (CNN Original Series)
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A (HBO Original)

May 21st

Elephants vs. Man with Nick Paton Walsh (CNN Original)
Hell on Earth: The Verónica Case (La Mano En El Fuego) (Max Original)

May 22nd

Moonshiners: Master Distiller (Discovery Channel)

May 23rd

Last Chance Garage, Season 1 (Motor Trend)
Romário: The Guy (Romário: O Cara), Season 1 (Max Original)
Texas Metal's Loud and Lifted, Season 2 (Motor Trend)
Thirst with Shay Mitchell (Max Original)

May 24th

Caught: Wild and Weird America (Discovery Channel)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

May 25th

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America (Discovery Channel)

May 26th

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

May 27th

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 3
Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

May 29th

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 4 (ID)
MoviePass, MovieCrash (HBO Original)
Traces of Love (Evidências Do Amor) (Max Original)

May 30th

Outchef'd, Season 3 (Food Network)

May 31st

Gold Rush: Parker's Trail, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

