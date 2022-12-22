DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Superman Family Heroes

Two DC heroes are sporting new looks in the publish's Superman comics. The landmark Action Comics #1050 begins a new era for the Man of Steel, with Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell relaunching Superman while Action Comics is turned into an anthology-style title from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson. Action Comics will have three stories featuring the Superman Family, as Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Just about every member of the Superman Family will receive new costumes, and Sauvage has unveiled concept art for Power Girl and Omen.

"I just got the GO on releasing the new #costumedesign for #PowerGirl & #Omen who will be pairing in the #backupstories of the upcoming #ActionComics #DCComics @DCComics #KarenStarr #LilithClay #superheroincostume and yes the #boobswindow for PowerGirl is recognizable element!" Marguerite Sauvage wrote on Twitter. The art features the redesigned costume for Power Girl, which still incorporates her trademark "boobs window" on the chest. A red jack with the House of El symbol on the back is also shown as an alternate fashion choice. As for Omen, Lilith Clay is a former member of the Titans. Her new costume keeps the green and black design of her previous suits.

DC Announces New Superman Titles at NYCC

New York Comic-Con brought the announcement that Superman is relaunching with a new #1 from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell. As for Action Comics, it's taking on a new format with three stories. Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue exploring Super-Family; Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks reunite for "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," featuring a young Jon Kent; and Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet.

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry will pit the young Superman against Ultraman. The Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, will also play a major part in the six-issue miniseries.

"I couldn't be more excited for Jon Kent to headline the iconic Adventures of Superman," said Tom Taylor. "It's a real testament to the fantastic response of fans to Jon as Superman. This series is going to be one of the most action-packed books I've ever written and Jon is going to be tested more than ever before. While we can tell you the Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, and Jon's nemesis, Ultraman, will be key characters in the early part of Adventures of Superman, what we're going to reveal at the end of issue #2 will have everyone talking and issue #3 launches us in a direction that no one will see coming."

