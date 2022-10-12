Action Comics Debuts New Costumes for Superman Family

As a new era of Superman comics kicks off in January, DC is giving members of the Superman Family new costumes. The oversized Action Comics #1050 brings together the creative talents of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mike Perkins, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, and Joshua Williamson and Nick Dragotta, before DC relaunches the Superman line. Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry will continue telling Jon Kent's story in Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent. But first, January's Action Comics #1051 begins a set of three stories per issue, while also introducing new costumes for several Super-Family members like Jon Kent and Power Girl.

The cover for Action Comics #1051 and character designs by Dan Mora features the new costumes that will be worn by Jon Kent, Power Girl, Superboy (Conner Kent), Steel (Natasha Irons), Kong Kenan (New Super-Man), and the twins. Everyone is wearing similar leather jackets that have the House of El symbol on them, with matching suits underneath. It's a very stylish look for the Superman Family, and adds a bit of cohesion across the line. Jon Kent also stands out with a glimpse of the blue electric energy that will be explored further in his Adventures of Superman miniseries.

DC Announces New Superman Titles at NYCC

New York Comic-Con brought the announcement that Superman is relaunching with a new #1 from writer Joshua Williamson and artist Jamal Campbell. As for Action Comics, it's taking on a new format with three stories. Phillip Kennedy Johnson will continue exploring Super-Family; Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks reunite for "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," featuring a young Jon Kent; and Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet.

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent by Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry will pit the young Superman against Ultraman. The Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, will also play a major part in the six-issue miniseries.

"I couldn't be more excited for Jon Kent to headline the iconic Adventures of Superman," said Tom Taylor. "It's a real testament to the fantastic response of fans to Jon as Superman. This series is going to be one of the most action-packed books I've ever written and Jon is going to be tested more than ever before. While we can tell you the Superman of Earth-2, Val-Zod, and Jon's nemesis, Ultraman, will be key characters in the early part of Adventures of Superman, what we're going to reveal at the end of issue #2 will have everyone talking and issue #3 launches us in a direction that no one will see coming."

When Did Superman's Son Jon Kent Become the Man of Steel?

Jon Kent took on the role of Superman when his father left Earth to stop Mongul and his Warworld. This is when DC launched Superman: Son of Kal-El, with Tom Taylor and John Timms. Cian Tormey later replaced Timms as the series artist.

Superman: Son of Kal-El is also famously known for being the title where Jon Kent came out as bisexual. His new romantic interest is reporter Jay Nakamura, who is later revealed to also be a meta-human.

"I've always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I'm very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea," said writer Tom Taylor. "Superman's symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."

"I'm incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces," said artist John Timms.

Make sure to let us know your thoughts on the Superman Family's new costumes in the comments.