Superman Soars Into a New Era in Landmark Action Comics #1050

DC is preparing for a new era of Superman comics with the release of the oversized Action Comics #1050. Clark Kent and his son, Jon Kent, have been on separate adventures, with Clark in space while Jon carries the Man of Steel banner on Earth. They've faced Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, and now will deal with longtime nemesis Lex Luthor in Action Comics #1050 on December 27th. The oversized special includes the creative talents of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mike Perkins, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, and Joshua Williamson and Nick Dragotta.

"Writing Action Comics for the past two years has been one of the most rewarding writing experiences I've ever had, and everything that's happened in that time—Future State, Superman: Son of Kal-El, 'The Warworld Saga,' and 'Kal-El Returns'—has all been building to Action Comics #1050," said Phillip Kennedy Johnson. "Clark Kent has returned to Earth stronger than ever, Jon has fully come into his own, and the Superfamily is poised to make Metropolis the true City of Tomorrow. It's no overstatement to say Action Comics #1050 is a NEW BEGINNING for Superman, and the era that's about to begin is as bright and fun and exciting as anything fans have ever seen at DC Comics."

"As a huge Superman fan, it's a great honor to be asked to write in the pages of Action Comics, and the Return of Kal-El has all been building to this moment," said Tom Taylor. "After this issue, Clark and Jon Kent's world will really be changed forever. And the shocking events of Action Comics #1050 are just the beginning. This issue will also tease the surprises, conflicts and the great threats to come for the Superman family."

Over 25 variant covers will grace Action Comics #1050, including covers from Jim Lee, Alex Ross, Lee Weeks, Michael Allred, and more. The issue will also feature ratio variants by Jonboy Meyers (1:25), Al Barrionuevo (1:50), Alexander Lozano (1:75), Steve Rude (1:100), Michael Allred (1:250), Ariel Colon (1:500) and for the first time ever, a 1:1050 by Jim Lee.

"Superman IS DC Comics and there is no greater honor than getting to write Clark Kent, Jon Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor again," said Joshua Williamson. "Tom and Phillip have been kicking ass on the superline for the last two years and they have awesome plans for the future. It's a joy to be working with them to tie together some of the different plot threads in the DC Universe in this oversized special anniversary issue. I've been a fan of Nick Dragotta for years and collaborating with him on our Superman pages is a dream come true."

Continue reading for covers and solicitation of Action Comics #1050. The issue goes on sale December 27th.