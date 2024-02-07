Marvel's Aliens: What If Reveals First Look at Paul Reiser's Return to Carter Burke

Paul Reiser answers the question of "What if Carter Burked had lived?" in Marvel Comics' upcoming Aliens: What If #1. Applying Marvel's beloved "What If" formula, the new series sees Reiser, who played Burke in James Cameron's iconic Aliens movie, imagining what would have happened if Carter had survived the events that took place on Hadley's Hope. Resier is joined on the issue by his son, Leon Reiser, Adam F. Goldberg, Brian Volk-Weiss, Hans Radionoff, and artist Guiu Vilanova. Marvel has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Aliens: What If #1. You can find those preview pages, as well as several covers, below.

In a statement released when Marvel announced Aliens: What If, Reiser said, "For years, people have asked me about Burke, what it was like to play such a 'bad guy,' to which my response was always 'You say 'bad,' I say 'misunderstood.' Now the world will find out!"

Aliens: What If #1 goes on sale on March 6th. The issue's official solicitation information and preview pages follow.