Preview: It’s The Calm Before The Storm In ‘Animosity’ #16

Things are very different for Jessie, Sandor, and Kyle these days, and the jury is out on if those changes are for the better.

We’ve got an exclusive preview of AfterShock’s Animosity #16 from Marguerite Bennett, Rafael De Latorre, and Ornella Savarese, which illustrates how alone our three main leads are at the moment. Sure Jesse is surrounded by people, but it isn’t by choice, and while Kyle might have assumed he was making the right decision in his handling of Jesse, that isn’t so clear now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jesse now finds herself surrounded by those who treat animals as they did before the wake, even more harshly in fact to solidify some need to dominate. Jesse needs to get out, and while Sandor is on the hunt for her, he might not be able to reach her in time. It will be up to her to not only escape but also stop them from doing something unthinkable.

For those unfamiliar with Animosity, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Bennett about the premise of the series.

“Animosity is a story not of the end of the world, but of the start of a new one – a world where all the Animals, at once and with no conceivable explanation, one day wake up,” Bennett explained. “They gain human intelligence, the power of speech, the astonishment at the world around them – rage, horror, love, absurdity, hunger, and undeniable need for a purpose, for a reason to be alive. Everything changes. There has never been an apocalypse like this one.”

“Our story follows a Bloodhound and the little girl who used to be his owner, and who is now as good as his daughter, as he ushers her across a wild, savage, and strange new frontier of humans and animals alike, seeking to get her from the East Coast to the West, where a safe haven can be found. The story is funny, brutal, ridiculous, emotional, and, I hope, powerful,” Bennett said.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7594]

You can read the full interview here.

You can check out the full preview in the gallery, and the official description of the issue can be found below.

ANIMOSITY #16 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Color / on sale 10.10

writer: Marguerite Bennett

artists: Rafael De Latorre & Ornella Savarese

color: Rob Schwager

letters: Marshall Dillon

cover: Rafael De Latorre w/ Marcelo Maiolo

“As Sandor prowls the Walled City, Jesse must struggle to free herself from the human supremacists before their hideous plan is complete…

From Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Bombshells & Batwoman) and Rafael de Latorre (SUPERZERO) comes the hit series that HAD to be told at AFTERSHOCK!”

AfterShock’s Animosity #16 hits comic stores on October 10th.

What did you think of the preview? Let us know in the comments!