Preview: ‘Animosity’ #19 Is The Perfect Jumping On Point For New Fans

The Walled City has come crumbling down, but that doesn’t mean the journey is over. In fact, as we see in Animosity #19, the journey for home is just beginning.

We’ve got an exclusive preview of Animosity #19 from AfterShock Comics, and if you haven’t been keeping up with the series this is the perfect jumping on point for readers. The preview kicks off with Jessie and Sandor’s Caravan of humans and animals looking at what’s left of the Walled City, with several just hoping they can find somewhere to call home eventually.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back at the camp, Jessie talks to Sandor about Kyle, their former friend who took Jessie to the Walled City in the first place, though was turned on by the people he sought to appease once they found out he was previously allied with the animals. She doesn’t have much time to process things though, as Mittens informs her the Caravan is looking for a leader.

Jessie assumes they are talking about Sandor, who wants to travel to California with Jessie. Thing is, it seems perhaps the Caravan sees a leader in Jessie, and they just might be able to convince her to stay.

You can check out the new preview in the following slides, and the official description can be found below.

ANIMOSITY #19 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 3.13.2019

Writer: Marguerite Bennett

Artist: Elton Thomasi

Colorist: Rob Schwager

Letters: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Rafael De Latorre w/ Marcelo Maiolo

“JUMPING ON POINT!

The Animals rest and consider their path. Where have they come from? Where can they go? When they were taken from the wild, how did their fates change humanity forever? What will they become?”

Animosity #19 hits comic stores on March 13th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slide!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Cover

Looking For Home

A Lost Soul

Looking For A Leader

New Alliances