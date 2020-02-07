Archie Comics CEO Addresses Sabrina Comics Delay

Following the success of the zombie-infused “Afterlife with Archie” comics, the Archie publishing line did a very daring and surprising thing, they rebooted Sabrina the Teenage Witch but stripped it of its pop-sensibilities and fun tone. In short, they decided on “dark and gritty” Sabrina to go along with the horror-centric Archie series. While it may have seemed laughable at first, the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” comic series earned immediate acclaim when its first issue was published and would go on to become the basis for the TV series, which would have comic scribe Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serve as creative and executive producer. But even before the TV series debuted, the comic series just…. stopped.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic series has had a sporadic publishing schedule since it debuted, with the first issue arriving in October of 2014 and the second not being published until April 2015. Issues would continue to come out over the next few years, with the final issue (#8) arriving in August of 2017, one month before it was revealed that the TV series was even in development. Now, over two and a half years later and with three seasons of the TV series under their belt, will we ever see more of the comic series?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Roberto is understandably very busy!” Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater told Decider. “We talk about it and we know there’s a great desire for those books to be finished. But until then, we’ll just have to enjoy the massive bounty of Archie-centric entertainment Roberto is working on, which is truly amazing to witness.”

Aguirre-Sacasa spins a lot of plays for Archive Comics, serving as the Chief Creative Officer of Archie Comics in addition to being the showrunner for Netflix’s adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and The CW’s Riverdale, and serving as executive producer for the upcoming Katy Keene spin-off series. The prolific writer also has even more shows in the works as well with The Shelley Society (focusing on the life of Mary Shelley) in development at HBO Max and The Brides (focusing on the brides of Dracula) in development at ABC. This is all to say that we may never see issue #9 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

All three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are streaming on Netflix with season four already in development.

Do you think we’ll ever see new issues of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book series? Sound off in the comments below!