Marvel Preview Shows Return of X-Men Character Thought Dead

Even though this year's Hellfire Gala left most mutants dead, Iceman is racing onto the scene once again in his very own series. Picking up immediately after the disastrous event, Bobby Drake is tasked with trying to take down ORCHIS once and for all. In a new preview for Astonishing Iceman #1, the eponymous X-Man arrives to help stop one of the new Stark Sentinels from obliterating an innocent mutant.

"Have I not been saying my next Marvel project was cool as hell?" Iceman writer Steve Orlando previously said in a statement from Marvel. "ASTONISHING ICEMAN has been not just a joy, but a challenge, and the best possible kind....because the FALL OF X means Iceman's life is more dangerous and harrowing than ever. But Bobby is a hero to the core, and there's no danger he's met in whose face he won't laugh. When it's more dangerous than ever to be a hero, that's when Iceman's at his most heroic! And with Jesús Saiz and Vincenzo Carratù joining me on this-Iceman's going to look cooler than ever. See what I did there?"

Astonishing Iceman #1

THE OMEGA-LEVEL MUTANT AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE! After the events of this year's can't-miss HELLFIRE GALA, BOBBY DRAKE, A.K.A. ICEMAN, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! An all-new adventure that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

Written by: Steve Orlando

Art by: Vincenzo Carratu, Javier Tartaglia

Cover by: Jesus Saiz

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: August 2, 2023

Keep scrolling to see the preview from Marvel!