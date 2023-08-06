Thor Faces Death in New Avengers Preview

Jed MacKay and CF Villa's next Avengers epic is underway, and Earth's Mightiest Heroes already have their hands full just four issues in. As it stands now, Black Panther and Thor have infiltrated the Impossible City, a floating space city run by the villainous Ashen Combine. As it turns out, things may not end up well for the Asgardian God of Thunder. In fact, a new preview of The Avengers #4 released by Marvel has the god staring death in its face.

"I'm extremely excited to be launching the latest chapter of Avengers with my old Black Cat teammate C.F. Villa!" Jed MacKay said in a statement when Avengers #1 was announced. "I grew up on the Avengers, weaving in and out of their 60s and 70s exploits as a kid, and having the opportunity to plot the course of Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a rush, especially coming from the street-level and/or weirdo niche I've been working in over the last couple of years. This is big, loud Avengers stuff—nothing in this story should ever feel small or inconsequential, and our lineup reflects that. Heavy hitters and iconic Avengers are to the fore—The Tribulation Events are coming, and only the Avengers can take them on."

The Avengers #4

Battle is joined as the Avengers race to combat the Ashen Combine. But with Lord Ennui, the Citysmith, Idol Alabaster, the Dead and Meridian Diadem scattered across the planet, each with their own city for prey, have the Avengers spread themselves too thin? United, the Avengers stand. But divided…?

Written by: Jed MacKay

Art by: Carlos Villa, Federico Blee

Cover by: Stuart Immonen

Page Count: 28 Pages

Release Date: August 9, 2023

Keep scrolling to see a preview look at the next issue of Marvel's The Avengers!