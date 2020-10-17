DC Future State Reveals Batman's Death and Rebirth as Dark Detective

✖

DC Comics has revealed the new status quo for Bruce Wayne during the upcoming Future State event. Future State looks into the future of the DC Universe to introduce new heroes who have taken on the publisher's most iconic characters' mantles. Meanwhile, the originators of those personas have faded from the public view. With a new Batman operating in Gotham City, what's become of Bruce Wayne? While the world believes the wealthy Gotham socialite is dead, he has, in truth, gone to ground in the new persona of Dark Detective. While his persona is different, his mission to protect Gotham City remains the same.

In Future State, a paramilitary organization called the Magistrate has taken over Gotham City. They somehow discovered Batman's secret identity and assassinated Bruce Wayne. They don't know that their attempt on Wayne's life was unsuccessful. Now, as Dark Detective, Wayne fights against the police state instituted by the Magistrate.

Mariko Tamaki writes the "Dark Detective" story, with art by Dan Mora. Issues of Future State: Dark Detective will also include the "Grifters" story by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine Di Giandomenico and "Red Hood" by Joshua Williamson and Giannis Milonogiannis.

Future State begins in January. Below are the covers and solicitation text for Future State: Dark Detective #1 and #2.

(Photo: Dan Mora, DC Comics)

Future State: Dark Detective #1

"Dark Detective” written by MARIKO TAMAKI

“Dark Detective” art by DAN MORA

“Grifter” written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

“Grifter” art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 1/12/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 1 OF 4 | FC | DC

The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. They were dead wrong! When the sinister para-military organization known as the Magistrate seizes control of Gotham City, the original Batman went big to put them down...but even the Dark Knight couldn’t predict how far this evil force would go to stop him. Now, Bruce Wayne is on the run! From Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki and rising star artist Dan Mora, it’s the story of a Batman pushed to the brink—with nothing left to lose.

Also in this issue, Grifter is back! Cole Cash is having a bad day, and that’s not going to improve when the detectives of the GCPD show up! Will a chance meeting with Luke Fox change his luck? Or is his day about to get a lot worse?

(Photo: Dan Mora, DC Comics)

Future State: Dark Detective #2

“Dark Detective” written by MARIKO TAMAKI

“Dark Detective” art by DAN MORA

“Red Hood” written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

“Red Hood” art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by GABRIELLE DELL’OTTO

ON SALE 1/26/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 4 | FC | DC

Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead...but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own “murder”: How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce’s location, it’s a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce’s own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear?

Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He’s working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city.