Batman/Superman Shows Why You Don’t Invite Superman to a Stealth Mission

Spoilers for Future State below! DC's Future State event continues and the Future State: Batman/Superman series has officially kicked off with a new tale starring the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel. Unlike most of the other comics being published as part of the line, Batman/Superman takes place in the early part of this potential future timeline, roughly two years before the events of Dark Detective, meaning that Bruce Wayne is still Batman and Clark Kent is still on Earth as Superman. As such, their dynamic is mostly the same as it has been for years and the issue reveals the exact reason why Bruce doesn't invite Clark on stealth missions.

The first part of the issue reveals a new drug taking over the streets in both Gotham and Metropolis, the False Face Serum allows its users to change their heads into that of animals but it has some drastic side effects. Clark flies over to Gotham to team up with Bruce and put their heads together about it, but his bright cape and costume present the first reason he's bad for stealth missions (as seen below). Furthermore as their adventures continue he makes his presence known to The Magistrate by very loudly destroying a drone

(Photo: DC COMICS)

Later still they pair are preparing to enter a building to further learn about the drug, with Batman giving Clark some sound advice about these types of missions (shown below). In the end, Bruce is dead on about it all as Clark finds himself with his guard down and the business end of a knife with a Kryptonite blade in his gut. As the first two pages of the issue tease, it seems like the False Face Society run some experiments to put Superman's powers into animals, as rats with heat vision attempt to incinerate Batman.

(Photo: DC COMICS)

You can read the solicit for the next issue of the series below.

Future State: Batman/Superman #2

Written by: Gene Luen Yang

Art by: Stephen Segovia, Ben Oliver

Superman has fallen deep into the Magistrate’s Kryptonite caverns, and now he’s at the mercy of a gruesomely transformed Professor Pyg! So what do animalistic body modification and caves of Kryptonite have to do with the Magistrate’s growing fascist state in Gotham City? That’s what Batman needs to find out as the race against time to save the Man of Steel nears its end! All we know for sure is that during this battle, something happened that drove a wedge between Bruce and Clark...Discover the answers in the conclusion that will rock the World’s Finest to their core!