Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 1/27/2021

DC #1 BATMAN: BLACK AND WHITE #2 By its very nature, Batman: Black and White is expected to be a bit of a mixed bag, which makes the fact that this week’s issue is genuinely great from top to bottom all the more impressive. A few of the issues’ stories—particularly Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Clayton Cowles' “The Unjust Judge” and Dustin Weaver and Todd Klein’s “Dual,” both meet the moodiness of the book, telling standalone Batman stories that feel significant and powerful in narrative. But Sophie Campbell’s beautifully simplistic “All Cats Are Grey” and David Aja’s newspaper strip-inspired “The Devil Is in the Detail” take the book to a whole new level, utilizing its monochromatic concept in ways that are both visually and narratively gorgeous. This is a collection that will absolutely give you your money’s worth, showcasing the potential of the Dark Knight and of comics as a whole in some breathtaking ways. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: HARLEY QUINN #4 It’s no secret that Katana Collins’ Harley Quinn has become my favorite version of the character, and Batman: White Knight Presents: Harley Quinn #4 is once again a showcase for what this series gets so right about the character. In the past, the flashback sequences with Jack Napier have been the weakest parts for me, but this issue turns that on its head, showcasing a moment that carries with it real weight and opens up opportunities for character development in the present. There’s such a lighthearted touch to the investigation and tone of this world as a whole that’s infectious, and even the villains, who have been one of the weaker parts of past issues, are starting to come into their own. It doesn’t hurt that artist Matteo Scalera and colorist Dave Stewart imbue every page with stunning work that gives every character and location a sense of style and personality. This has become a series I genuinely look forward to each and every month, and at this point, it’s a world I never want to leave. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #1 The premise of Future State: Aquaman didn’t sound as epic in scope as other "Future State" stories, but if you were worried that it would underwhelm, put those fears to rest, because it’s easily one of the strongest "Future State" books yet. Right off the bat artist Daniel Sampere and colorist Adriano Lucas’ dazzling visuals make an amazing first impression, and that trend continues regardless of the environment our two leads find themselves in. Speaking of Jackson and Andy, I had a feeling I would love what Brandon Thomas had in store for Andy in this new reality, but I didn’t expect to be as taken away with Jackson, and that was my mistake. Jackson is really the driving force in this issue, and Thomas explores a new side of Jackson that hasn’t had the chance to be in the forefront in previous runs. It was a pleasure watching him become the powerhouse that he truly is, and his dynamic with Andy, while brief, showcases new sides and revelations for both heroes as well. All it took was one issue and one badass ending sequence to make this one of the best "Future State" series to date. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: BATMAN/SUPERMAN #1 Set in the early part of the Future State timeline of events, Batman/Superman doesn’t feel all the entrenched in the aesthetics of other books in the titles which makes it feel kind of like just any other team-up. Writer Gene Luen Yang does a good job with the narrative though, stringing together a tale that keeps your guessing and manages to make use of both heroes very well. Artist Ben Oliver gets a lot to play with as well but its his ability to make the two characters maintain their iconic styles throughout that makes this one really work. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #2 DC's "Future State" continues to be a fascinating set of stories about the future of the DC Universe, but just as was the case with the first issue, Future State: Dark Detective #2 is easily one of the best. Mariko Tamaki continues to build a story that is spot on the most Batman we've gotten in a long time. This week, that means digging into Bruce Wayne as a detective and highlighting the core of who the vigilante is. And what really works is that she's not just crafting a story that shows Bruce solving a mystery that readers can easily solve themselves or that shows what Bruce doesn't know. This is a mystery unfolding for everyone all at once. It's brilliantly done and once again, Dan Mora's art and Jordie Bellaire's colors are a chef's kiss making the whole thing perfect. Also great, is Joshua Williamson's Red Hood story and while Red Hood arguably deserved his own "Future State" title, this story not only is great on its own but works well in terms of flow going from Dark Detective into it. The whole issue is just great. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 With only two issues to unveil this seemingly dystopian future for the currently quite optimistic Legion of Super-Heroes, Bendis and Rossmo waste no time in bringing the team back together and revealing lots of changes within the team. Some will be recognizable to longtime Legion fans, like Triplicate Lass’s new status, while others are truly wild, including a very entertaining appearance from Brainiac-5 (or Brainiac-7). Rossmo’s designs for these aged and battered Legionnaires are consistently excellent and make the constant line of new arrivals an energizing force throughout the issue. Just as consequential is that no time is wasted explaining how things went wrong. Instead, Bendis makes it clear what effects are felt and embeds enough information in dialogue and action to ensure readers can make sense of this very strange future. The overall effect is a thrilling reintroduction to the Legion as they return to prominence at DC Comics and Future State: Legion of Super-Heroes #1 makes clear that there’s a bright future awaiting this franchise, even in their darkest days. -- Chase Magnett

DC #2 (Photo: DC Entertainment) FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Future State: Suicide Squad #1 brings an abundance of new ideas for readers to discover in both of its stories. The ambition on display in these pages is enough to ensure the issue is worth checking out for fans of titular team, Black Adam, or simply superhero comics in general. Characters, both familiar and barely recognizable, are provided opportunities to shine in new and unexpected fashions. Even if the overall construction of Suicide Squad feels far too full—making it difficult to imagine any of these ideas receiving a satisfying conclusion—there’s still enough on the page to deliver an interesting, if not gratifying, read. Even with its faults in mind, Future State: Suicide Squad delivers on the events core premise by trying something new, perhaps just too many somethings new. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #1 Mark Russell and Steve Pugh pair up again this week for Future State: Superman vs. Imperious Lex #1 and the result is a book that balances humor with real-world issues all while looking great doing it. For readers of Russell and Pugh's Billionaire Island for Ahoy Comics will, to an extent, recognize that balance and even some of the themes here—Lex is running his own planet and generally being a billionaire with no limits or accountability as he continues his gluttonous acquisition of everything all while spinning the propaganda. But, even with that, the book in a real way fleshes out and elevates a lot of the things that Brian Michael Bendis tried to introduce in his Action Comics run. Pugh's art is just so grounded that it makes it all work even better. Nuts and bolts here is that this is well-done and thought-provoking title that avoids being preachy but stays true to its message in a way more comics should. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 JOKER/HARLEY: CRIMINAL SANITY #7 Joker/Harley is continuing to up the ante, and while the end result definitely isn't for the faint of heart, it’s still largely impressive. After opening with the fallout of Joker and Harley’s latest face-to-face conversation, the issue gets bigger and grandiose, both with its flashback sequences and with the present day. There’s definitely a sense that the pieces from across the series’ run are starting to fall into place, and when you factor in the various Easter eggs and powerful moments of the overall issue, there’s a lot that's worth celebrating. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE LAST GOD #12 The Last God ends in a suitably epic fashion, with plenty of death, danger, and shock to go around. It's a fitting ending for one of the strongest fantasy comics of recent years. I found myself pleasantly surprised by the optimism and triumph of the finale—given the terrible precedent set by The Last God's flashbacks, I was almost sure there would be some final rug pulled out from under the readers. In a way, that enhanced the anticipation and anxiety of the final issue in a great way. I truly hope that DC will greenlight another return to the world of Cain Anuun. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE OTHER HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #2 The focus on Mal and Karen, lesser known characters from the Teen Titans franchise, proves to be a stroke of wisdom in The Other History of the DC Universe #2. Their early ties to the team combined with a lack of prominence creates a number of opportunities to critique inconsistencies embedded in DC Comics lore that focusing on a character like Cyborg might not allow. They also create a new approach for Ridley’s prose as they engage in a semi-conversation narrative. That overall approach falters more on a second outing as long walls of text draw the majority of attention. There are some stunning compositions that play background to these words and some interesting choices—like the presentation of real world events in a horrifying blend of reds and blacks—but also some banal splash pages that serve no clear purpose with their consumption of abundant space. The Other History of the DC Universe remains an engaging project with a complex reimagining of comics canon and history merged together, but the style of illustrated prose is quickly becoming a burden as the concept’s novelty wears off. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3.5 out of 5 STRANGE ADVENTURES #8 Strange Adventures begins to grapple with the dehumanizing actions and effects of war after 7 issues of dancing around a topic central to this narrative. Adam Strange’s actions on Rann come to light and reveal a man who committed war crimes, full stop. It is presented like a twist, but given Strange’s actions across the series so far—murdering his way through natives of Rann—it arrives like an inevitability. Now that it’s here, there’s little reflection on the interior of this series’ anti-hero. Strange Adventures #8 returns to focus on Adam’s daughter many times, but the connection between having a child and committing genocide is lacking. Future issues may provide a serious reflection on what leads seemingly good men to transform themselves into monsters, but the series still isn’t there yet. In the midst of these events, the continued use of grawlix are tonally inconsistent to the point of distraction, too. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58 The Amazing Spider-Man pushes forward with a new issue this week that checks in on Martin Li's legacy. As a swath of demons continues their attack on New York, Aunt May has a heart-to-heart with her former employer as he tries to escape his past. Spider-Man does the same as he recovers from his encounter with Kindred, but it seems no one can truly escape the actions of things they've done in the past. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 CAPTAIN MARVEL #25 "The New World" has been such an unexpected surprise, and Captain Marvel #25 doesn't let off the gas in the least. Before we dive into the story though, it’s worth taking a second to credit the phenomenal visuals of artist Lee Garbett, Belen Ortega, and colorist Antonio Fabela, who absolutely deliver throughout the entire issue, and if there is ever a solo Brigid series (which there needs to be ASAP), this is the team you need to bring that to life. Tethering those showstopping moments are the delightful exchanges of witty banter, especially between Emma Frost and Brigid, and those who have followed along will get some welcome character payoffs to boot. While this arc might be ending very soon, Thompson, Garbett, and the entire Captain Marvel crew have only made me love this new reality even more, and I hope we get to return to it someday soon. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #18 This issue has a lot of what you would expect from a Conan installment—action, violence, and a profound emotional core. As Conan’s wield of the Nightstar blade continues to grow more and more twisted, he is taking down a reality-warping journey that he definitely isn’t prepared for. The narrative and the art stretch out that concept to various lengths, and the end result is well-executed, but veers on being underwhelming. This isn’t an issue that’s going to reinvent the wheel when it comes to Conan lore, but it still is a decent chapter. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5 DAREDEVIL #26 Daredevil #26 delivers a “King in Black” tie-in, but not at the cost of the series’ characters or plot. Daredevil’s entry into prison and the Elektra’s assumption of the Daredevil mantle are both played out in a moment of crisis that forces them to consider their radically altered circumstances. Even with only a few pages, Zdarsky already begins to interrogate the relationship between (super-powered) law enforcement and the double standard imposed upon those the people they cage. It’s an enticing thread that will hopefully be examined with greater nuances in later issues. For now most of the focus is on the monsters consuming Manhattan, and that delivers some excellent action sequences for all involved. Elektra is given the biggest moments of the issue—showcasing her impressive new costume design and small changes like the freshly-blunted ends on her sai. Even when taking a detour, Daredevil continues to use every available opportunity to examine core themes of justice and present its conflicts with an abundance of style. Issue #26 is another satisfying installment, especially considering its tie-in status. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 DEADPOOL #10 The unexpected final issue of Deadpool is here, and while it’s as entertaining as ever, it doesn’t feel like the proper sendoff it should’ve been. Don’t get me wrong though, because if you’ve enjoyed the series thus far you will love the hilarious mayhem that writer Kelly Thompson cooks up here, including Deadpool’s amazing Monster Super Team and a space dragon fight that more than delivers. Artist Gerardo Sandoval and colorist Chris Sotomayor are at the top of their game, and make this battle feel appropriately epic but with their patented lighthearted touch (we even get a freaking snowman!). That said, it feels as if the book was canceled prematurely, which is even referenced in the dialogue, and it’s a shame that the book had to close out differently than the original plan and on a "King in Black" tie-in issue no less. The series has been stellar and deserved to go doing its own thing and not having to tie into anything else. Still, the team pulled off a delightful finale, and this is easily one of the best Deadpool runs ever. -- Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 EXCALIBUR #17 Excalibur #17 does a remarkable job capturing the wild, reality-traversing energy found in the original series. Even with so many alternate dimensions and versions of heroes running around, this issue clearly presents its core cast without much confusion. There is plenty to catch the eye, however—both in Betsy’s alternate life as the Queen of England and Excalibur’s battle with the mystically-inclined. It’s an exciting set up that showcases who Betsy is and what challenges she will confront as the series continues, even if her confrontation with a new Kwannon here reads as forced considering the Kwannon she actually wronged is perfectly accessible. In spite of that oddly forced moment, Excalibur #17 presents readers with a long list of reasons to keep reading including a colorful cast of characters all well suited to many more magical and interdimensional hijinks to come. -- Chase Magnett

Marvel #2 FANTASTIC FOUR #28 Nothing about the Fantastic Four should ever be traditional, and the last issue of this arc broke from tradition in the best of ways. Some characters get to experience what their death will probably look like, setting up an exciting but terrifying future for Marvel’s first family. And while the conclusion itself may seem anticlimactic, making a deal and solving an issue with your mind is exactly what the Fantastic Four are about. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5 KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3 It comes as no surprise given the event tie-in and last issue’s cliffhanger, but King in Black: Namor #3 goes to some very dark places. The Swift Tide’s transformation brings horrifying effects to both Namor’s imperial party and the places they visited. Each new encounter with their transformed former allies delivers more death and suffering. Even as the foreshadowed consequences from the series’ bright beginnings, this issue is a bitter pill to swallow with all of its interesting new characters killed or transformed to monsters and with not even a glimmer of hope to be found. The core strengths of the miniseries—specifically its characterization of Namor, Dorma, and Attuma—remain strong, but the tonal shift to something so bleak is difficult to manage as a single issue with little call to continue reading. While it’s not difficult to imagine this reading well in collected form as the adventure’s nadir, it’s hard to recommend this single issue in spite of its impressive artwork and consistent quality of writing. It’s a stone cold bummer, man. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5 MARVEL #4 As with any anthology, things can be a bit touch and go—luckily here, Marvel #4 seems to have three solid stories across the board. The glue that holds these stories together—an overarching reality-bending tale featuring Nightmare and Doctor Strange—has yet to receive the spotlight it deserves, and that's even more apparent now than ever. At least this time around, stories like "Where Monsters Smell?" are dynamite-enough to forgive the faults. After all, what's not to like about a super-meta take on Marvel's oft-forgotten monster characters? -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 NEW MUTANTS #15 Two issues in and Vita Ayala is quickly becoming one of the best things to ever happen to New Mutants. From Scout to Wolfsbane to Cosmar, Ayala gives each of these characters a distinct voice and approaches their struggles with careful nuance seen too rarely in superhero comics. They also take the idea of being the keeper of one's brother and turns it around. Through these characters, they consider it as both the benevolent strength of community that props up Krakoan culture and the sinister scam by which one, such as the Shadow King, manipulates his pawns, asking readers to consider when care might become control. Rod Reis' soft, painterly style suits this story well, depicting characters lost and floundering emotionally and draining the color from panels showing their lowest moments as a profound visual representation of their sense of isolation and despondency. New Mutants #15 is a work of expertly crafted, subtly emotional storytelling. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SAVAGE AVENGERS #17 A quick deviation from the other Savage Avengers stories we've gotten, make no mistake about it—Savage Avengers #17 was built to be an event tie-in. A shallow plot featuring the title's most bankable characters, this issue somehow manages to make it work. Though Conan and Deadpool are as far apart on paper as can be some, Duggan and company do a fantastic job turning this add-on into something more enjoyable, even though it's apparent none of it matters beyond the next issue. What we get is some heart laughs and disgusting Deadpool moments, and that's probably enough for what this is. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5 SHANG-CHI #5 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Shang-Chi has been wrestling with the responsibility of living in two worlds, one he wanted to fully embrace and another he hoped to leave behind. Even though the clash and outcomes between these two seemed inevitable, the series’ conclusion stops short of making it seem “predictable,” at least in a negative sense. Shang-Chi #5 may not be the series' most visually impressive chapter or its best paced, but it is a fitting end to an even better series. -- Tanner Dedmon Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #9 Beilert Valance manages to barely make it onto a new ship while pirates are in pursuit, which automatically put his new "allies" at the risk of becoming the pirates' new targets. Meanwhile, the book jumps to a variety of other characters with brief updates on what they're all doing, which merely adds to the narrative confusion of the entire experience. This book is assuredly titled "Bounty Hunters," but it's made things quite clear that Valance is the focal point, with its countless introductions of new one-dimensional characters jarring every time it happens, which seems to happen every few pages in this chapter. When taken one panel at a time, the book is giving us some exciting, intergalactic combat, but when they're all put together, it's just a confusing barrage of tropes that has yet to establish what to expect from this current arc. Hopefully the upcoming chapters show more narrative cohesion, but we're not holding out much hope at this point. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5 STRANGE ACADEMY #7 I've applauded this book throughout its entire run and save for a misstep a few months back, it's been an excellent read through and through. Now, seven issues in, I'm my already high expectations continue to get shattered by this creative team. Here, it's the perfect mix of heartbreak and anger that sets this issue apart from the rest. Skottie Young—who's Marvel claim to fame largely involves drawing "Baby" variant covers—shows here just how powerful of a writer he can be, even with titles far more serious than Deadpool or I Hate Fairyland. Not only does he perfectly capture the tone and feel of Doctor Strange himself here, but he lays out incredible development for the series lead Emily Bright, giving her just the right amount of time to shine. So far throughout this series, Young has been able to balance an ensemble cast with ease and make them each get a proper share of the spotlight. When the cast is pared down and only a few of them take center stage, this book elevates itself to a whole other level. Plus here, the story introduces more of the items that make Strange titles great in the first place and Humberto Ramos gets to lay down plenty of pages unlike anything he's ever done before. Strange Academy #7 is certainly the most heartfelt book in this series so far, and it puts a strong argument for being the most complete as well. Read this book, you'll be much better off having it in your life than not. -- Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5 WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #4 If I have one complaint with Werewolf By Night #4 it is this: there was too much to pack into one issue and because of that, the otherwise thrilling series ends with more of a whimper than the bang a reader might hope it had. Ultimately a final showdown at Life Pharmaceuticals, the issue tries to tie everything from the previous issues up in a neat bow: take down the bad guys, rescue Jake, and inspire who Jake becomes going forward. It also tries to set up for future stories—which is definitely welcome—but packing it all into so few pages makes things look and feel rushed in a way that the previous issues simply didn't. Taken as a whole run, Werewolf by Night is fantastic. As a single issue #4 misses the mark by trying to do too much with too little. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5 WOLVERINE #9 Wolverine #9 is... perfectly fine. Wolverine continues looking for his ex-teammate Maverick, which leads him to a shady auction in Madripoor. Of course, things go poorly for Wolverine and his precautions are almost instantly negated right after stepping into the underground auction house. Ultimately, I think enjoyment of this comic will come down to whether you enjoy Wolverine's history with Weapon X/Team X. If you like that aspect of Wolverine's past, this is shaping up to be a good story. If you feel that it's old and tired ground, I'm not really sure that this comic has much to offer you. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5 X-MEN #17 In X-Men #17, Jonathan Hickman takes the idea of global economic collapse and blows it up to a galactic scale. The Shi'ar Empire calls upon Krakoa to aid in quelling the upheaval. Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey—who are feeling especially superheroic following the "X of Swords" event—answer the call and find themselves questioning the moral authority of Empire. There are high concepts at play here, but it's all given the weight of a midlevel villain's monologue thanks to Brett Booth's artwork. Booth turns in a desperate imitation of the '90s era Jim Lee and Whilce Protacio that borders on parody, blanketing the entire issue with the energy of gritted teeth ill-suited to a script demanding nuance. A low point for Krakoa's flagship title. -- Jamie Lovett

Other Publishers #1 AGGRETSUKO MEET HER FRIENDS #3 Aggertsuko shines brighter than ever with its new issue this week. Retsuko explores the unbalanced relationship with her boss and learns a few things she never expected about the often pig-headed man. When a bet is put on the line, a newcomer comes in spew lies about life that puts Retsuko and Ton on the offensive. This pushback is delivered through delicious dialogue which will make fans praise and preach in equal measure. And by the end, this surprisingly warm issue will make you rethink what you believed about Retsuko's boss. -- Megan Peters Rating: 5 out of 5 COLONEL WEIRD: COSMAGOG #4 Colonel Weird: Cosmagog manages to stick the landing with its final issue, featuring our titular hero finally remembering what (or rather who) has been eluding him throughout this trip through memories. It might not hit the emotional high notes it’s aiming for if you aren’t following Black Hammer. But it still worked for me, and it was enough to get me to take a look at the main series. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 4 out of 5 THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #5 The Department of Truth presents readers with the "other" side of the story, as the leader of Black Hat makes his alternative truth pitch to the protagonist. As is somewhat predictable at this point, The Department of Truth seems to moving away from fringe theories and into secret histories, which are two sides to the same coin. While the comic captures the sinisterness of these conspiracy nuts and the lies they're peddling, it still struggles to present anything of real substance. There's so much noise and cool-sounding jargon, but I'm still struggling to see how either side in this conflict are worth rooting for. -- Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5 DUNE: HOUSE ATREIDES #4 Reading Dune: House Atreides may make you like the original Dune less. After four issues of lazy sci-fi tropes and nonsense lacking Frank Herbert's original work's depth and humanity, it's hard not to let the experience color perceptions of its source material. Dune: House Atreides #4 is another issue of unfocused storytelling involving hunting children and forced human mating and nothing at all memorable to hold it all together. Dev Pramanik's erratic layouts occasionally coalesce into something interesting, but that's hardly enough to make the read worthwhile. This series has been a total dud that fans will be better off avoiding. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1.5 out of 5 EDGAR ALLEN POE'S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #4 The latest issue of Snifter of Blood is highlighted by a Los Angeles reinterpretation of "The Tell-Tale Heart" and a surprisingly eerie story about a model train set and its obsessive creator. The book never fails to be creative in mixing horror with humor, though it still often reads like a long-running inside joke about Edgar Allen Poe. -- Connor Casey

Rating: 3 out of 5 FIREFLY #25 Firefly #25 from Greg Pak and Pius Bak is a sudden and drastic departure from what the series has been up until now. Set years after Wash and Book's deaths in the Serenity movie, the issue finds the crew torn apart, Zoe leaving the ship on an obsessive quest to find a safe place to raise and her and Wash's daughter and taking Simon with her. She hasn't kept on good terms with her ex-shipmates, but they are all forced back together when bounty hunters with remarkable abilities catch up to both factions. Bak's artwork is all loose lines and heavy inks, bringing expressiveness to the characters and consistency to the linework, both of which the series has been lacking in recent issues. Pak has set up a surprising and tense new status quo. However, that tension costs the book some of Firefly's signature humor and buoyancy, though Pak's dialogue remains sharp. The story also leans more heavily on the sci-fi end of this sci-fi/western tale, threatening to go too far afield of the balance that made the original show work. A prime example is the issue's final page, which is a big swing that's sure to have fans talking but also wondering how much they should believe what they're reading. Despite that, this is still and stellar start to a new era for Firefly. -- Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 THE KAIJU SCORE #3 The Kaiju Score continues to be one of the most heart-racing, stylish, and oddly earnest comics on shelves today. This issue takes the series’ status quo—a heist during a kaiju attack—and somehow manages to successfully up the ante, adding in even more emotional and actual stakes along the way. This is a series that clearly has a grasp on its eclectic quartet of characters and its off-the-wall concept, and the end result is honestly a joy to witness both narratively and visually. If you’re not reading The Kaiju Score yet, take this as a sign that you need to remedy that right now. -- Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5 MEGA MAN: FULLY CHARGED #6 The same two characters have been in the same exact argument for three entire issues now, and it takes more than half of this final issue for anything to actually progress. When it does, we get a final fight that can be exciting at times, but mostly fails to hold any interest. -- Charlie Ridgely

Other Publishers #2 MONSTRESS #31 After the two "Talk Stories" issues, jumping back into Monstress is quite a wild ride, but it's a ride with epic payoff in the final pages. The story is, as many issues are, split between the various factions in play but the two biggest things to take away is that Mariko makes a major decision about how to move forward, choosing to lean into some of her heritage and that that decision appears to lead to a shocking reveal which brings Tuya and Mariko back together in a sense. Readers already know that Tuya is actually Baroness of the Dusk Court and married to Warlord, but that twist finally pays off. There is a lot going on here, but it's all brilliantly paced and parceled out. Truly, the final pages of the issue are unexpected in the best way and as always the art conveys an even deeper level of the story. The only real "negative" is that you might need to go back and re-read a couple of installments to fully be prepared for this issue, but it's absolutely worth it. -- Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5 NAILBITER RETURNS #9 A flashback into our tortured antagonists sheds light on the early days of the Nailbiter, as well as the woman responsible for the deadly situation she's put everyone in. Even worse, we also learn about her grand scheme to subject an entire town to her villainy, unless, of course, Nailbiter can thwart her. Just before this storyline is set to conclude, we get all the exposition necessary to contextualize what's been going on throughout this series and, whether you enjoy the explanation or not isn't really relevant, because at least we're getting any sort of update on why this whole horrifying adventure kicked off in the first place. As one would imagine with a Nailbiter book, that backstory is sufficiently unsettling and twisted, though also somewhat underwhelming, but we're still invested enough to be interested in how the story wraps up. -- Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5 POST AMERICANA #2 Post Americana promised readers absurd levels of violence and decadence in its post-apocalyptic take on a fallen American empire, but repeating the fascinating and ugly elements of issue #1 fall victim to steeply diminishing returns. The plot—as much as one exists—is nudged forward here, but only two events really occur as the two survivors of Post Americana #1 escape cannibals as the mountainbound government regroups. Cannibals read much like the last encampment of indulgent road warriors and the evil empire is focused on sending out drones, so all of the greater evils of the series are left to be bad for badness’ sake. There’s seemingly no thought paid to how this sci-fi vision connects to the ideas it clearly intends to critique and that leaves only superficial elements to appeal. As disgustingly satisfying as Skroce’s artwork may be throughout the issue, it’s not enough to justify returning a second time. -- Chase Magnett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS: DEATH STALKERS #1 Now this is how you do Rick and Morty in comics. The art is pretty different from the show itself, but that works to the book’s advantage, as it feels like a new idea rather than an attempt to recreate something people already love. The story is contained, brings back a fan favorite character, introduces a Lone Wolf and Cub-type tale, and brings all of the cynics humor of the series. This one-shot is spot on. -- Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5 RIVERDALE: SOUTH SIDE SERPENTS #1 South Side Serpents #1 gives a poignant look at a life caught between two tracks. As Jughead plans for his future, the option of college and his father's gang looms before him. This clever story narrates Jughead's exploration of family with ease while delivering emotional punches that will leave readers satisfied. And by the final page, you will be left wanting even more. -- Megan Peters Rating: 4 out of 5 THE SHEPHERD: APOKATASTASIS #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] The Shepherd has an interesting premise elevated by the work of artist Luca Panciroli in the first story of this fresh debut issue. Writers Andrea Lorenzo Molinari and Roberto Xavier Molinari have a great story going here with a unique take on mythology and a clear grasp of what they want their story to be. This first issue is lessened by the artwork in its second narrative though which feels amateurish and flat throughout. In the end, this is a series to keep your eye on because the good will it earns with Panciroli's artwork in“Do You Like Ghost Stories?” cannot be overstated. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 3.5 out of 5 SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #14 Something Is Killing the Children has been on a roll, and while issue #14 isn’t quite as strong as last issue, it’s still a stellar entry in the series. Again, the series is at its best when Erica is the focus, and her ongoing quest to take out the creatures results in some surreal but perhaps even parental moments between her, James, and Bian. James Tynion’s ongoing revelations regarding the House of Slaughter and their relationships with the creatures (including her own personal monster) are what really keep you hooked, and when the time calls for action artist Werther Dell’Edera and Miguel Muerto deliver in spades, conveying the true sense of horror and perhaps even slight awe that everyone feels when they surface. The momentum grinds to a halt though when things move to the other House members and the town’s civilians, as aside from one very poignant moment between Tommy and his mother there’s just not a lot that moves forward here, especially since by the end the “plan” doesn’t really matter anyway. With a little shift in balance next issue can get right back on its promising trajectory, but this was still an issue that fans of the series won’t want to miss. -- Matthew Aguilar

