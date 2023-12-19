Batman to Cross Over With a Cult-Favorite Comic Character

DC will release a three-issue, prestige-format miniseries teaming Batman with Dylan Dog, the Italian horror comics series created by Tiziano Sclavi. Published since 1986, Dylan Dog is a supernatural comedy published in the U.S. by Dark Horse Comics for years. The character appeared in the feature film Dylan Dog: Dead of Night in 2010, starring Superman Returns and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh. The story will center on a team-up between Batman villain The Joker and Dylan Dog antagonist Professor Xabaras.

It's hard to imagine what might possess Xabaras to team up with a lunatic like the Joker. While he is Dylan Dog's arch-nemesis in the same way Joker is Batman's, Xabaras is seeking a scientific solution to immortality, not thrill-killing random people. Maybe the thinking is that the chemical bath that "made" The Joker could give some aid to his search? Either way, the two are likely to going to play as an odd couple, since they are so wildly different, and really only working together to try to beat their respective enemies.

You can see the solictation text below.

(Photo: Gigi Cavenago/DC)

BATMAN/DYLAN DOG #1

Written by ROBERTO RECCHIONI

Art by GIGI CAVENAGO and WERTHER DELL'EDERA

Cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

Variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

1:25 variant cover by GIGI CAVENAGO

$4.99 US | 88 pages | 1 of 3 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/12/24

See how the fates of Batman and Dylan Dog intertwined in the past through their lethal nemeses: The Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime of Gotham City, and Professor Xabaras, a mad genius with a taste for bringing the dead back to life!

Joker is in London to seal a hellish pact with Dylan Dog's nemesis, the Mephistophelian Xabaras! The doorbell of Craven Road No. 7 screams, and beyond the doorway Bruce Wayne appears. For the Nightmare Investigator, an incredible adventure begins side by side with the Dark Knight. They'll have to forge an uneasy alliance, putting aside their differences in order to successfully confront and defeat an evil that comes from the past…