George Clooney: "Not Enough Drugs in the World" to Play Batman Again After The Flash Cameo

Don't plan on seeing George Clooney's Batman anytime soon. Even though the actor reprised his role as Bruce Wayne in the closing moments of The Flash, the actor now says he'll likely never play the character again.

"I don't think there are enough drugs in the world for me to go back again," Clooney told Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premiere of The Boys in the Boat, the actor's latest directorial feature. Furthermore, the actor said he only appeared in The Flash because he assumed fans were aching to see a reprisal.

"I thought there was such a clamor for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamor," Clooney added. "I actually said, 'Where are my rubber nipples?' And they were like, 'Can we do it without the rubber nipples?' I was like, 'Well, it's not really my Batman, is it?'"

Though DC executives applauded the film early as one of the best comic book films ever made, the Ezra Miller vehicle had a lukewarm reception from critics and audiences alike. The movie went on to gross just $270.6 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $200 million, meaning the picture likely lost at least $100 million for Warner Brothers.

What is The Flash about?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. The Flash is now streaming on Max.

