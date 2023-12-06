Batman - Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 Review: The Holiday Crossover DC Deserves

Even on the most innocuous of levels, I love the concept of superheroes being a modern-day myth. It's special to see a pulpy protagonist who was created in comics decades ago rise to household name status and beyond, becoming a paragon for audiences everywhere. DC's Batman has safely cemented himself as one of those myths, which makes the pitch of Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight too good to pass up. Sure, it's categorically absurd to see Batman bump elbows with Santa Claus himself, but both characters are so ubiquitous and meaningful to the world that that partnership makes perfect sense. Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 is a breezy, bizarre beginning for that crossover, subverting expectations just enough to create a bit of holiday cheer.

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 opens with Batman and Robin investigating an implausible murder during the holiday season, which forces them to call on a number of allies. Through means too good to spoil here, those allies eventually include Santa Claus himself – who, apparently, was among Batman's mentors on his globe-trotting adventures decades ago. Together, the pair begin to uncover the root of these murders, and find something equally sinister and festive within.

That balance in extremes, between the gruesome case that brings the ensemble together and the joyous nature of the holiday season, largely manages to work within Silent Knight's first issue. As the issue continues to unfold, Jeff Parker's script delivers moments of real earnestness, without completely exhausting the narrative tension that is clearly underfoot. Despite both of their names being on the tin, the issue's best dynamic might not be between Batman and Santa, but Batman and Zatanna, whose decades-long rapport set up by last year's prequel Batman: The Knight continues to exhibit chemistry. Even then, the issue inspires confidence that in future installments, the banter between Batman and Santa will become a real selling point.

Sure, not every one-liner in Silent Knight #1 is flawless, and some story beats are easily telegraphed, but it's not like this series needs to reinvent the genre in order to be effective. Instead, it's refreshing that the issue never gets as campy or corny as it easily could be, or as some of Santa's appearances in the Marvel universe already have been. Santa is treated like an entirely plausible addition to the DC Universe's realm of gods and monsters, and even the way that his existence is established still leaves room for interpretation, dovetailing into the series' conflict in a fun manner.

Michele Bandini's art suits that balance of tones fairly well, especially as the issue's ensemble only grows larger and larger. Every character's costume—including Dan Mora's genuinely awesome design for Santa—is well-rendered without being flashy or overpowering, and stands out well among the issue's various snowy landscapes. The occasional moments of action are largely contained to a single panel or two at a time, which ever-so-slightly diminishes their impact, but not in a way that tanks the comic book. Alex Sinclair's color work fits within DC's house style while still allowing for some fun, whether on Gotham's nighttime cityscape or on the accents of Santa's aesthetic. Pat Brosseau's squatty, but personable lettering also fits the proceedings very well, offering some grounding even as the issue's events grow even more ridiculous.

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight #1 offers exactly what its title suggests, and the end result is weird and whimsical where it counts. As the beginning of an unlikely collaboration between DC's Dark Knight and Father Christmas, the issue lays some meaningful groundwork while still having fun with the larger-than-life qualities of its protagonists. While only time will tell if Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight sticks its landing, it's already a fun, festive crossover that deserves your attention this holiday season.

Published by DC Comics

On December 5, 2023

Written by Jeff Parker

Art by Michele Bandini

Colors by Alex Sinclair

Letters by Pat Brosseau

Cover by Dan Mora