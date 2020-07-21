Batman Will Finally Fight Batman Beyond Thanks to Booster Gold

✖

The road to Batman Beyond #50 begins with "first contact," as the modern-day Bruce Wayne and Terry McGinnis, the star of Batman Beyond, finally meet one on one -- and it doesn't go well. The story will see Booster Gold, the time-traveling superhero created by longtime Batman Beyond writer Dan Jurgens, bring Terry to the past, where he tries to get to the root of why the original Dark Knight has suddenly got something very wrong with him in the future, and is trying to kill his ward. It is not yet clear whether Booster Gold will be around all the way through #50 (although that seems likely), but either way, it's the second time Jurgens has incorporated the character into a milestone issue, after his final issues on Action Comics (leading up to #1000 and the start of Brian Michael Bendis's run) featured the character teaming up with Superman.

It seems likely from context that Booster will appear in Batman Beyond's time to fix something that went wrong in the past, likely recruiting Terry because he knows Bruce better than most, but the changes to Bruce that might not be as obvious in the current day will have come to fruition by Terry's time. While many writers often depict Booster as ineffecutal or a comic-relief character, Geoff Johns and Dan Jurgens established during their long run on the character following the events of 52 that those impressions are deliberately cultivated by Booster in an attempt to keep time-traveling supervillains from attacking him as a child.

Jurgens, best known as the writer and artist who created Doomsday and wrote and drew "The Death of Superman" back in 1992's Superman #75, will be bringing Nightwing back to the pages of his own title in that books' 75th issue the week before Batman Beyond #48 hits the stands in October. He created the character of Booster Gold in the 1980s, and has penned most of the character's most notable adventures, with honorable mention going to Keith Giffen and J.M. DeMatteis, who were the first to use him as part of a comedic duo with Blue Beetle during their run on Justice League. The character is now paired up with Harley Quinn in her own series.

You can see the official solicitation text and cover for Batman Beyond #48 below.

(Photo: DC)

BATMAN BEYOND #48

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

“First Contact” begins! Something is very, very wrong with Bruce Wayne, as he lashes out in anger and tries to kill Batman Beyond! Who else can save him but...Booster Gold?! The greatest hero history never knew is going to take Batman Beyond back in time to the Gotham of old, where Bruce Wayne is Batman—which means Batman and Batman Beyond will meet at last!

ON SALE 10/27/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

