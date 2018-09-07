Preview: Secrets Come To Light In ‘Beyonders’ #2

Anyone would be thrown for a loop if they discovered their parent was not who they said they were, but imagine if they were robots…and the rest of your family was one too…oh, and your dog. Yep, that’s Beyonders.

Beyonders is a newer series from AfterShock, and we’ve got your exclusive preview of Beyonders #2. The new issue will dive deeper into the life that Jake’s been living, one that was filled with people who were more than they seemed. As you can see in the preview, Jake learns not only were his parents not human (bio digital simulacrums to be exact) but his dog is genetically modified as well.

Granted, the good news is he’s still a dog, despite the fact that he’s got a camera in his eye…but hey, at least Jake’s got a lifelong conversation starter now.

Unfortunately, the people that blew up Jake’s home aren’t giving up, and they go by the name of The Order, a secret society that runs things behind the scenes. Or as the resistance force puts it, something akin to Assassin’s Creed (the Templars). They aren’t going to stop coming after him either, but at least know he’s got some backup.

You can check out our exclusive preview of the issue in the gallery and the official description can be found below.

BEYONDERS #2 / $3.99 / 32 pages / colors / on sale 09.26.18

Writer: Paul Jenkins

Artist: Wesley St. Claire

Letterer: Marshall Dillon

Cover: Wesley St. Claire

“With his one-eyed, genetically enhanced Welsh Corgi in tow, Jake finally confronts the secretive underground resistance known as the Beyonders. And as the global conspiracy to end all conspiracies begins to unfold, Jake finds himself unraveling a mystery thousands of years in the making, with a long-hidden prize waiting to be found.

National Treasure meets the Da Vinci Code—BEYONDERS is a story of the greatest, most epic treasure hunt of all time…and it contains its very own treasure hunt!”

Beyonders #2 hits comic stores on September 26th, and Beyonders #1 can be found in comic stores now!

Have you been reading Beyonders? Let us know what you think in the comments!