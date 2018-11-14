Review: ‘Bitter Root’ #1 Blends Action and Strong Characters With Weighty Real-World Problems

Bitter Root #1 is a delightful debut, an action-packed burst of energy that never loses sight of the heavy themes at the center of the series. Created by David Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene, Bitter Root explores the never-ending fight against racism through the eyes of a family of paranormal fighters living in Harlem in the 1920s.

In the book, the Sangerye family has fought against the Jinoo, humans corrupted by hatred and evil and transformed into hideous monsters. However, the family’s numbers are dwindling, and the Jinoo seem to be growing stronger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first issue is spent mostly introducing the Sangerye family; there’s the loquacious Berg, the inexperienced Cullen, and the forward-thinking Blink, who longs to join the fight instead of engaging in traditionally female work of mixing the serums that restore the Jinoo to their original form. We also get a glimpse of the Sangerye’s tools, the cool steampunk-inspired weaponry and potent serum to help them in their tedious fight. More importantly, Bitter Root gives readers a sense of the family’s struggles and dysfunction and world-weariness.

It’s hard to ignore the decidedly modern themes that appear in Bitter Root. There’s an attempted lynching scene and a confrontation between Berg and Cullen and a pair of cops that almost immediately turns violent through no fault of the black men. There’s also the not so obvious metaphors — at least one Sangerye family member appears to be estranged because of his embrace of more violent methods, a theme that mimics one of the debates in the public sphere. Even the title itself is a reference to racism; the bitter root that drives so much pain and suffering in today’s (and yesterday’s) world.

However, despite the fact that Bitter Root is undoubtedly loaded with these heavy topics for discussion, it never loses its spark or its sense of self. This comic doesn’t fall into the trap of reading like an after-school special or a PSA; it’s a comic filled with three-dimensional characters, lots of action, and a touch of steampunk and afrofuturism. Bitter Root can be enjoyed just for the action and cool characters, or for its deeper meanings. Or both.

Sanford Greene infuses Bitter Root with a dynamic aesthetic, bringing 1920s Harlem to life with a unique urban atmosphere. Harlem is presented as a lively neighborhood, but isn’t overly idealized. We see the trash and dirt and newly installed electric wires crisscrossing from building to building in an unorganized jumble. And the Sangeryes all look distinctive, even in their casual wear. The cover and summary page tease the more badass side of the family, but I thought it was a clever move to show the characters as more than just the possessors of cool steampunk toys.

Bitter Root #1 is a strong opening chapter, one of the better debut issues put out by Image this year. It’s a comic that’s confident in itself and doesn’t need to rely on overwrought high-concept themes. Bitter Root isn’t afraid to tackle weighty issues while still having some fun, giving us some new heroes that are much needed in today’s world.

Published by Image Comics

On November 14, 2018

Written by David Walker, Chuck Brown

Drawn by Sanford Greene

Colored by Rico Renzi and Sanford Greene

Lettered by Clayton Cowles