Black Hammer: Jeff Lemire Announces New Colonel Weird Spinoff

Randall Weird is back for some more adventures across the Para-Zone. Wednesday, Jeff Lemire and a roster of superstar comic creators unveiled Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda, another new Black Hammer spinoff focusing on the enigmatic spaceman. Tate Brombal of Barbalien: Red Planet fame returns to the indie superhero franchise to pen the new spinoff, which will feature art from a myriad of artists.

Lemire released the first part of the story through his Tales From The Farm Substack on Wednesday, featuring art from frequent Black Hammer collaborator Ray Fawkes. Judging by the cover released, other artists in tow include Tyler Bence, Shawn Kuruneru, Ariela Kristantina, Dani, Marguerite Sauvage, Andrea Sorrentino, Tyler Crook, Yuko Shimizu, Nick Robles, Dave Stewart, Jordie Bellaire, Bill Crabtree, and Steve Wands.

🚀 COLONEL WEIRD & LITTLE ANDROMEDA 💫



I’m back in the Black Hammer universe, and I’ve brought a gauntlet of INCREDIBLE artists with me.



Check it out on @JeffLemire’s Substack! pic.twitter.com/066WgCPBFh — Tate Brombal (@TateBrombal) April 6, 2022

It’s the second Black Hammer series Lemire has released through the burgeoning newsletter platform after The Last Days of Black Hammer, a telling of Joseph Weber’s final days before the events of the first Black Hammer volume. While they’re both in newsletter format now, both are expected to receive physical printings from Dark Horse in the near future.

The first chunk of Colonel Weird and Little Andromeda can be seen for free on Lemire’s Substack here.

The Black Hammer universe continues to barrel forward with Black Hammer: Reborn and will eventually lead directly into Black Hammer: The End, set for release next year. Despite Lemire’s new overall deal with Image Comics, it doesn’t appear The End will end up being the end of Black Hammer comics either.

“Black Hammer Reborn will feed into 2023’s big new series Black Hammer: The End which is the culmination of everything I have been doing in the Black Hammer Universe these past couple of years,” the writer said in a newsletter last month. “But, despite its title, that will not be “the end” of Black Hammer. I have several other projects percolating, one of which will launch right here in a couple more weeks! More details on that new book coming in early April.”