Black Hammer: The End #1 Preview Teases Series Epic Conclusion

The end of all things Black Hammer has arrived. In just a matter of weeks, the finale of Jeff Lemire's magnum opus will see release, giving comic readers a chance to read Black Hammer: The End. Dark Horse Comics has provided ComicBook.com the first glimpse at the interior pages of Black Hammer: The End #1, written by Lemire with art from Malachi Ward. As you can tell by the issue's opening pages, Spiral City doesn't appear to stand a chance against the collapsing Para-Verse.

"I have a deep love for the history of superhero comics and, at this point I am very very invested in this universe I've created," Lemire previously told us of his superhero epic. "I've put so much into it and spent so many years building it, so the last thing I want to do is just turn it into another generic mainstream superhero title....That pushes me to try and do something different with it if I am going to keep telling Black Hammer stories. I love that challenge, continuing to bring my own personal perspective to these stories."

Keep scrolling to see your first glimpse at the pages of Black Hammer: The End #1!