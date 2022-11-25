Black Panther and Namor Team Up to Battle The Avengers

Longtime rivals Black Panther and Namor are teaming up to go to war against the Avengers. Namor is the antagonist of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe get a glimpse of the rivalry between the Sub-Mariner and King of Wakanda. Of course, Shuri steps up to take on the role of the Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, but the feud between Wakanda and Atlantis/Talokan draws inspiration from the comics. T'Challa and Namor have fought to end each other's lives, but a new story arc in Black Panther finds the two working together to fight Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel released details on January's Black Panther #13 by writer John Ridley and artist German Peralta. The cover by Miguel Mercado features a majestic shot of Black Panther and Namor, though the Avengers are nowhere to be found. Recent developments in Marvel's Black Panther series have T'Challa ousted from both Wakanda and the Avengers. A new threat from T'Challa's past is also causing problems, which is where Namor's surprising help comes in. Marvel is teasing a new dynamic to their tense relationship.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Introduces Namor to the MCU

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor the Sub-Mariner in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The actor previously confirmed that Black Panther 2's Namor is a mutant. The finale of Ms. Marvel was the first instance of a Marvel project referencing mutants, as fans learned Kamala Khan possibly has the mutant gene.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever draws upon the intense rivalry between T'Challa, Wakanda, Namor, and Atlantis/Talokan. Readers saw a Phoenix Force-powered Namor submerge Wakanda underwater during Avengers vs. X-Men, and the hatred between the two factions only increased during Jonathan Hickman's time on Avengers and New Avengers, on through Secret Wars.

Black Panther and Namor Are Allies?

The finale of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw Namor yield to Shuri, bringing an end to the Wakanda/Talokan war. Namor's logic of thinking is the world at large will soon come for Wakanda and its resources (Vibranium), forcing Wakanda to turn to Talokan for help. Could something similar be playing out in the Marvel Universe?

Namor is currently a member of the Avengers, one of the recent recruits including Jane Foster and Nighthawk. With Black Panther on the outs, it sets up an interesting dynamic to monitor going forward.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)