Marvel Spoils New Black Panther's Identity With Wakanda Forever Character Poster

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is closing out its second weekend at the box office, and it's already earned $500 million globally. Ever since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel fans have been wondering who would take up the mantle of Black Panther in the upcoming film. While it was revealed before the movie's release that Boseman's T'Challa would be killed off, Marvel did not officially announce who would become the new Black Panther. Now that the movie has been out for a couple of weeks, the studio has officially shared a poster of the new hero. If you still don't know who takes up the mantle, now would be a good time to stop reading.

"Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, now playing only in theaters," Marvel captioned the new poster of Shuri (Letitia Wright) in her Black Panther suit on Instagram. There were a couple of people in the comments who seemed upset by the spoiler, but for the most part, fans are excited about the new image. You can check it out below:

How Does the Black Panther Cast Feel About the Call To Recast T'Challa?

When it came to the future of Black Panther, fans seem split on whether a new character should take up the mantle or if the character of T'Challa should be recast. Wakanda Forever ended up with a nice middle ground, but some of the movie's cast have addressed the fan request for a recast. Lupita Nyong'o recently explained why she is against the idea, and Winston Duke was also asked about it.

"I think for this iteration of Black Panther, it's very hard for me to really comment on something like that. Because, I'm of the mind that this is Chadwick's role," Duke explained. "Chadwick created this and Black Panther wouldn't be the same without Chadwick Boseman, who stood for the things that he stood for. When you cast a person, you're also casting their experiences, their politics, all of these things. Black Panther was defined by the actor that did it, in my opinion. So, I feel, as-is, the decision that's been made to keep T'Challa, Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa is one that has a lot of nobility in it."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.