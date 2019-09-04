Blade Runner’s New York Comic-Con Exclusive Cover Revealed

Comic fans are going to have plenty to keep their attention at New York Comic-Con this year, and if you happen to be a fan of Blade Runner, Titan Comics has got you covered. Titan will have a special New York Comic-Con exclusive cover to Blade Runner #1, which will be completely in black and white and as you can see in the image on the next slide, it looks fantastic. The cover was done by artist John Royle, but you can also pick up the other four covers from the series. Those covers were created by original Blade Runner concept artist Syd Mead, and you can pick up all of them at Titans’ Booth, located at Booth 2142.

You can check out the awesome covers starting on the next slide, and for those unfamiliar with the series, you can check out the official description for Titan Comics’ Blade Runner below.

“In the neo-noir city of Los Angeles, 2019, Ash, a veteran Blade Runner, is grappling with a new case: a billionaire’s wife and child, apparently kidnapped by Replicants for dark purposes…

An all-new ongoing comic series from the pen of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049, Logan, American Gods), plus longtime co-writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), and artist Andres Guinaldo (Justice League Dark, Captain America).

The first comic to tell original, in-canon stories set in the Blade Runner universe!”

What do you think of the new NYCC variant cover?

NYCC Exclusive Variant By John Royle

Blade Runner #1 By Syd Mead

Blade Runner #2 By Syd Mead

Blade Runner #3 By Syd Mead

Blade Runner #4 By Syd Mead