BOOM! Studios Reveals Post-Apocalyptic Sleeping Beauty Series Briar (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios seems to have another future hit on its hands, as they are teaming up with Halt and Catch Fire executive producer and Iron Man writer Christopher Cantwell on a brand new original series titled Briar, and we've got your exclusive first look! The new grim fantasy series is based on the fabled story of Sleeping Beauty, if Sleeping Beauty were set in a Post-apocalyptic and brutal fantasy world. Cantwell (Paper Girls, Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body) is teaming up with artist German Garcia (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) and colorist Matheus Lopes (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and hits comic stores this September.

Briar reimagines the well-known tale as a dark fantasy adventure, pondering the question of what if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after and instead had to save herself. You immediately know this isn't the story you're familiar with after one glance at the gorgeous covers and character designs, and you can check them out below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"I've never gotten a chance to tell a high fantasy story of any kind, but I've always wanted to, ever since I discovered old Robert E. Howard stories. One thing that kept me hesitant was finding a proper way in-something new and different that also celebrates all the sword & sorcery fun seen in the best of the genre," said Cantwell.

"In tandem, as I grow older, the world around us seems less and less stable with so many things falling into crisis. These two things came together in my head in the form of BRIAR... here's someone that remembers the world one way, during a time of sheltered innocence, but has now overslept... and found herself in a place of complete entropic disarray," Cantwell said. "The question is, how will she even survive? And what happens when the plans for the entire rest of your life turn out to be completely meaningless and absurd? Where do you turn to in order to conjure up your own new meaning and purpose?"

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"I'm delighted to be telling this story with Christopher. I love a good fantasy tale where I'm not constricted by boring details like reality, especially when we've got a main character with very intense but relatable motivations to fuel her through this strange new land. Can't wait for you all to step into the world of BRIAR," said García.

Briar #1 features a main cover by Garcia and variant covers by Yanick Paquette (The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country), Mirka Andolfo (Red Sonja, Women of Marvel), and Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman).

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"We are thrilled to be working with Christopher again, and with Germán and Matheus for the very first time, on this brand new fantasy epic born out of the legend of Briar Rose, the Sleeping Beauty," said Eric Harburn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Unlike any fairy tale you've read before, BRIAR is the story of a heroine who takes survival into her own hands, even if it means getting them a bit bloody. My advice – don't sleep on it!"

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Briar #1 will hit comic stores and digital platforms this September, and we cannot wait to see more from the series.

