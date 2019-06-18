New Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel Crossover Event Announced

BOOM! Studios has brought back Buffy the Vampire Slayer and her vampiric beau, Angel, to comics with their recently released series. With several issues having passed in both, the time is now for the love stricken duo to meet for “the first time” in this new interpretation of the classic story. The upcoming story arc, titled “Hellmouth”, promises to unite the pair as threats ratchet up in the unknowing small town of Sunnyvale.

Online news source Newsarama printed the story that BOOM! will bring this anticipated crossover to comic book stores this September with the release of Angel #5:

The series will initially be written by Bryan Edward Hill with art provided by Gleb Melnikov to bring this crossover to stands. The Executive Editor for BOOM!, Jeanine Schaefer, had this to say about Buffy and Angel crossing paths for the first time in this new comic universe:

“Everything in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel has been leading to ‘Hellmouth,’ the first major comic book event featuring Buffy and Angel. But Angel #5 is where the pieces all start coming together. We’re excited for fans to see just how far we’ll go in this reimagining of two huge pop culture icons—because when Buffy and Angel finally meet, it’s not going to go the way you expect!”

For Buffy fans who have yet to catch up on both BOOM! comics, the series take characters from both Buffy and Angel and reinterpret events that take place early on in their respective timelines. For example, Buffy and the Scooby gang are currently dealing with their friend Xander being turned into a vampire himself, while Angel’s first solo series already has him living in LA but needing to swing back to Sunnyvale for the rumors of the “Hellmouth”.

Angel and Buffy had a very stressful relationship in the original two television series. Preliminarily, Buffy fell for Angel only for him to lose his soul once again and revert to his vampiric personality, Angelus. Forced to kill her true love, the slayer had to move on with her life and, even with his eventual resurrection, never managed to rekindle the spark that they initially had for one another.

While there had been a comic book series that followed Buffy and Angel in Dark Horse comics, creating “new seasons” following the originally canceled television series, the property changed hands and BOOM! decided to take an all new look at these respective characters in the “Buffyverse”.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was created by Joss Whedon and was based off the film he wrote of the same name. The show premiered in March of 1997 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show ran for seven seasons and Angel ran for five.