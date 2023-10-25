Captain Marvel #1 Review: A New Era Soars Into Action

A new era begins in Captain Marvel #1, a series from writer Alyssa Wong, artist Jan Bazaldua, colorist Bryan Valenza, and letterer Ariana Maher, and it's off to quite the stellar start. The series begins with an arc titled "The Omen," sharing a name with the series' intriguing new antagonist, but that's not the only evident synergy. The first issue establishes a core plot concept that is incredibly similar to what's already been seen of The Marvels. Thankfully, the series doesn't seem to be utilizing that concept in the exact same way, and the introduction of another character has already introduced some welcome new energy into the mix. That individuality will be an important factor in future issues, as the ingredients for another adventure-filled run are all right here, and I can't wait to see what the series has in store from here.

While there are a number of places I could start, it's difficult not to mention Captain Marvel's amazing new costume. It's challenging to improve upon such a strong foundation as Carol's previous costume, but the newest iteration is already trending to be an all-time fave. The suit is perfection in Bazaldua and Valenza's hands, and any doubts of how the suit would capture the character or look in action are dispelled almost immediately.

While Omen's suit isn't as eye-popping as Carol's, the team works magic with Omen as well, and the fights between them are highlights of the entire issue. There are some unexpected moments of brutality as well and, though not frequent, those moments pack a visual punch that will likely make you wince. The battles themselves carry a noticeable ferocity and momentum throughout, and Maher's work is a major reason why.

Wong already seems to have a solid grasp on Carol's voice and personality, which is made more impressive when you consider that none of her supporting regulars make an appearance here. There's no Spider-Woman, Hazmat, or Lari-El to speak of, and the two characters that Carol actually interacts with are completely new additions. Despite the fresh lineup, Carol still feels authentically Carol, and her inner monologues are as entertaining as ever.

With the regular crew not in the picture at the moment, it falls to Yuna Yang to carry a considerable amount of the issue, and she is more than up to the task. Yang's charm and sarcasm make an immediate impression and quickly ease fears that she's a stand-in for Kamala or Monica. Yang's goals are not at all aligned with Carol's, and nor is she an ally of Omen's. She's her own person and the tethering of Carol and Yuna should provide a bevy of fun scenarios that provide opportunities for mischief and growth.

Omen and their motives are also intriguing on several fronts, with teased links to the greater Captain Marvel mythos fueling the fire. Her powerset also lends itself to presenting an authentic challenge to Carol, which is impressive unto itself, and as the layers are pulled back, the feud between the two should only become all the more riveting.

The only worry I have is in regards to how close it is to what's currently happening in the MCU. While there are definitely similarities to The Marvels in certain regards, the series seems to be building something different around that foundation. As someone who likes to see the comics feel unique from whatever is happening in the films, that is music to my ears, and hopefully that continues as the story moves forward.

As a fan of Carol's extended cast, I'm not going to lie and say they weren't missed, but I also understand the importance of establishing a new path and bringing the focus in to kick off a new series. Hopefully, they do make their way into the series along the way, but the good news is that all the elements are already here for something special, and I'm excited to see what this bold new era brings.

Published by Marvel Comics

On October 25, 2023

Written by Jan Bazaldua

Colors by Bryan Valenza

Letters by Ariana Maher

Cover by Stephen Segovia and Romulo Fajardo Jr.