X-Men Battle for the Future in Children of the Vault #2 (Exclusive)

The Children of the Vault have emerged and only the X-Men's Cable and Bishop stand in their way in our exclusive first look at Children of the Vault #2 from Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca. The Children of the Vault are presenting themselves as humanity's new heroes, protecting them from invaders like the Shi'ar. But what's the truth? Cable and Bishop are determined to find out and expose the Children of the Vault for what they truly are. You can see preview pages from Children of the Vault #2, as well as Yanick Paquette's main cover and Mahmud Asrar's variant, below.

Marvel Comics released Children of the Vault #1 last week and got the four-issue miniseries off to a strong start. In his 4-star review of the issue, ComicBook.com's Chase Magnett writes, "Children of the Vault #1 lands with an energy, relevance, and sense of big comics fun that compares favorably to the heights of Wildstorm 25 years ago. Its eponymous heroes (?) arrive to confront a problem that complicates any notions of black-and-white morality. Paired against two of the X-Men's most stalwart anti-heroes with giant guns, they promise to tackle the existential terrors of our moment in a bold fashion that will manage to entertain with a wry smile and dark sense of humor."

When Camp spoke to ComicBook.com about Children of the Vault ahead of the first issue's debut, he described it as a clash between differing visions of the future. "And so much of the Krakoan era has been about competing visions of the future (quite literally, as Jonathan Hickman took it into the future), all the way back to HOX/POX, and into now with Orchis and Krakoa/Mutantkind vying to define the future. The Children of the Vault represent a new complication in the ongoing human/mutant conflict, a 'third way'. And just as Hickman increased the stakes by founding a mutant nation, I wanted to have the Children grow to meet the scale of Krakoa/mutantkind/Orchis."

Children of the Vault #2 goes on sale on September 13th. The issue's solicitation text and preview pages follow.