Marvel Announces X-Men Spinoff Series Children of the Vault For Fall of X

The Fall of X continues to spread its devastating wings across the X-Men franchise with a new series starring the Children of the Vault. Fall of X will spill out from July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, with new series and titles launching as the X-Men head into a new era of uncertainty and danger. One of those series will be Children of the Vault by writer Deniz Camp (20th Century Men) and artist Luca Maresca (Photon: Monica Rambeau). Camp will make his Marvel Comics debut with Children of the Vault, as he teams with Maresca in a four-issue miniseries featuring the time-travelers Cable and Bishop.

The Children of the Vault are mega-evolved superbeings who are considered the next evolution of humanity. Of course, this puts them at odds with the X-Men, and they've played an important factor in the mutant's story since House of X/Powers of X. Fans most recently saw the X-Men send Forge and Caliban on a mission inside the Vault to rescue Wolverine (Laura Kinney) and Darwin. After the events of the Hellfire Gala, the Children of the Vault will be unleashed with a new mission. Former enemies Cable and Bishop will have to become brothers-in-arms to fight the war against the Children of the Vault.

Children of the Vault Writer Teases X-Men Spinoff

"With Children of the Vault we're taking what Mike Carey, Jonathan Hickman, and Gerry Duggan have established and filling in the gaps to more fully flesh out their motivations and methods," Camp explained. "It's been a real thrill to invent a whole new society for the Marvel Universe, with its own brutal history, culture, prejudices, personalities, and politics. Just as important to this book are Cable and Bishop, two characters I've long known and recently come to love. We're embracing their rich history and complicated pasts (and futures!) to create a dynamic that I think feels fresh but deeply rooted in the characters.

"All of these characters, with their competing visions for the future, are going to collide in a scifi story brimming with 'big ideas,' accessible to new readers but taking full advantage of the Fall of X status quo and the Marvel Universe."

Written by Deniz Camp with art by Luca Maresca, Children of the Vault #1 goes on sale August 9th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)