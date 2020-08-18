Black Hammer - Exclusive Preview of Dark Horse's Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1

Over the past four years, Jeff Lemire and a host of collaborative artists have crafted an expansive, independent superhero universe at Dark Horse Comics. The Black Hammer world created by Lemire and Dean Ormston has grown exponentially in a fraction of time as compared with similar properties and as of now, there are no signs of the world slowing down.

Next up for Lemire and company is Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, a four-issue mini-series that dives into the story of one Randall Weird, a character that serves as one of the most mysterious of the Black Hammer bunch. Featuring art by the always-admirable Tyler Crook, Cosmagog is set for release later this fall.

Luckily enough for Black Hammer fans, Dark Horse has provided ComicBook.com an exclusive preview of the few pages of the title. Keep scrolling to see the first five pages of Colonel Weird: Cosmagog #1!