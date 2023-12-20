This year saw comic book art flourishing in so many different ways. From throwback art that brings Golden Age comic styles into the modern era, to bold new visions of iconic superhero characters and worlds, it was a buffet of goodness for the eyes throughout 2023. This year, our ComicBook.com team dug deep into the comics of 2023 and had the unenviable job of choosing the best out of an immaculate lineup of artists.

And the winner for the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Artist: is…

(Photo: Jenna Anderson)

Jamal Campbell, for Superman!

Jamal Campbell was right up there with fellow DC artist Dan Mora in establishing some gorgeous new iconography around top-tier characters like Superman. The new Superman comic series that Campbell launched alongside writer Joshua Williamson has arguably been the best relaunch the Man of Steel has had in years, and Campbell's artwork has already captured mainstream attention. The wraparound cover art from Superman #1 has already ascended to being a popular header and wallpaper — a testament to how strong of a chord Campbell has struck with old and new Superman fans, alike.

Campbell has expressed (including in an interview with ComicBook.com's Comic Book Nation podcast) how he wanted his Superman artwork to invoke both classic comic book iconography, as well as design aesthetics and artwork dynamics reminiscent of the popular Superman: The Animated Series cartoon of the 1990s – a favorite of the artist. Well, it's safe to say that after seeing the issues of Superman that feature Campbell's covers and/or interior artwork, he's achieved that goal. If ever there was a book that brought the Superman: The Animated Series experience into the comic pages, the current Superman series is it.

While Jamal Campbell was our winner for Best Artist in 2023, as stated, it was a hard decision to make. Dan Mora's art on books like World's Finest was just as delicious in making the DC Universe look iconic for the 2020s. On the other side of the fence, Birds of Prey's Leonardo Romero and Love Everlasting's Elsa Charretier made the classic comic aesthetic feel new again. Then there was Fiona Staples, who is only getting better and better at making Saga a visual redefinition of sci-fi and fantasy, over a decade after the series began. In the end, 2023 was a year that proved comics still have the power to capture fans' eyes in ways that TV shows and movies never can. And every single one of these artists is poised to have an even bigger, better year in 2024.

The nominees for for the 2023 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Artist are: