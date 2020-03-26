Comicpalooza 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The effects of the coronavirus and self quarantines to prevent against its spread have resulted in several major events and conventions either postponing or canceling their events. The latest to join the latter group is Comicpalooza, which was set to take place in May in Houston Texas. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case, as after careful consideration Comicpalooza has been canceled, and the show will now return in May of 2021. Full refunds will be given to those who already purchased tickets, and as you can read in their official statement, Comicpalooza tried every alternative to canceling the show, but the unpredictability was just too much to continue forward. You can read their full statement below.

“After careful consideration, and with great disappointment, we have decided to cancel Comicpalooza 2020. We held out hope that we could deliver a great event as planned to the fans. We have looked at venue availability on later dates, considered alternative locations, and discussed a modified show for 2020, but the situation is too unpredictable. Although we are hopeful the social distancing measures being taken locally, and throughout the world, will mitigate the threat of COVID-19 well before our original times at the end of May, uncertainty still persists and the health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. Instead, we will turn our attention to creating a superior Comicpalooza fan experience in 2021, May 21-23.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additionally, we assessed several options for our attendees and vendors who have already made purchases for this year. We don’t take your trust in us lightly. In lieu of providing options that delay the process we believe the best and swiftest course of action is to refund everyone.

If you’ve made a purchase, no immediate action is required by you. In the next few days you should receive a confirmation email from Growtix indicating that your refund has been processed. It will take another 7-10 business days for you to receive the money in your accounts. We understand that banks are backlogged and this could take longer than usual, so please be patient.

If you do not receive your confirmation email in a timely manner or the refund posted to your account, please contact Growtix at support@growtix.com. Growtix will ensure they’ve taken the appropriate steps and, if necessary, will reach out to their bank on your behalf. If you do not feel like you’re getting the proper response, you can always email us at info@comicpalooza.com.

We are deeply saddened by this turn of events but are looking forward to next year. Please be safe, stay informed, and make good choices. We’ll see you soon.”