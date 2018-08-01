Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/1/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Shade the Changing Woman #6, Infinity Wars #1, and The Seeds #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #1

Well-paced, well-drawn, and full of heart, humor, and solid character moments, The Adventures of the Super Sons #1 is everything that has been missing from the Superman titles since Action Comics #1000. The art, by Carlo Barberi and Art Thibert, is note-perfect once the issue gets underway, even if the first action sequence feels a bit stiff, like the heroes, or the art team, are flexing some unfamiliar muscles in the fight. The “twist” near the end is an interesting one, and it sets up a high-risk/high reward scenario for the rest of the miniseries, with foes that could easily descend into camp and undermine the story’s stakes if writer Peter J. Tomasi is not careful, but for now the promise of something special outweighs any worries about worst-case scenarios. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #52

The jury deliberations in the case of Mr. Freeze continues in Batman #52, and while there’s not a lot in the way of action in this issue, it might be one of the most revealing Batman stories in a long time. Bruce was the lone holdout in convicting Freeze last issue and he still is. This time, though, he makes his case to his fellow jurors and over the course of the issue readers are treated twice over. First, we get to see Bruce as the World’s Greatest Detective, walking through the evidence against Freeze but in the process we get to see something that’s farily rare in Batman stories. We get to see Bruce take himself — as Batman — and really look at his actions. Tom King’s writing is giving Bruce an introspection one wouldn’t have expected after Selina left him at the altar and it might be one of the finest chapters in the Caped Crusader’s story yet. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #34

The penultimate chapter of this story takes plenty of stabs, both figurative and literal, at Deathstroke and Batman. As the two men tussle across the Batcave they are just as engaged in undermining one another’s sense of self as winning the physical battle. This is not the classic case of an evil mirror or a “we aren’t so different” speech. Instead it is focused on their shared roles and failures, primarily as fathers and powerful men in the world. The action lives up to the verbal sparring, breaking out in a top-notch spread and continuing in a bloody fashion that rivals Deathstroke’s wildest battles from the 80s and 90s. This story is all set up for a truly explosive ending next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #43

This sort of soft relaunch for Oliver Queen’s world proves to be a pretty effective one, providing a perfect jumping off point for both new and returning readers. Coming off of a wonderful run on Birds of Prey, Julie and Shawna Benson bring a delightful tone to Oliver and his world, balancing happy-go-lucky moments with a darkly relevant conflict. From the jump, the Bensons have a grasp on what makes Ollie such a great character, having both his social justice commentary and his various interpersonal relationships take center stage. (If you’re a fan of Black Canary or Arsenal, this book is a must-read.) Fernandez’s also brings the world to life in an interesting way, although a few of this issue’s panels dive into uncanny valley territory. But there’s so much that is going for this issue, that fans absolutely have a reason to be excited by this run. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GREEN LANTERNS #52

A power ring is one of the most powerful weapons in the universe, but none of that power maters if a Lantern can’t trust it, thus the intriguing premise. The book continues to up the stakes, and while you don’t necessarily care that the Guardian died, you do end up caring about who could pull off such a feat. There’s plenty of action in this issue, and it’s nice to see Gardner in a leadership capacity. There’s still plenty of secrets for next issue to divulge, but right now we’re just enjoying the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #47

Harley’s adventures on Apokolips come to an end in this issue, and while the conclusion is just as bonkers as anything you’d expect from Harley Quinn, there’s a serious quality to the way things wrap up with Granny Goodness. First and foremost, readers get to see Harley explore her own mind a bit, going back and forth between what she wants to do and the hero she is deep down inside. Harley is fundamentally a good person with a lot of “do the right thing” running through her veins, and it’s always nice to see her reminded of that by herself. But beyond that, the issue sets up for other adventures as well. Lobo getting the splinter of destiny probably isn’t a good thing, and neither is Harley’s absence from Earth. It will be fascinating to see where the story goes next, especially now that Harley is more herself than she’s ever been. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

INJUSTICE 2 #31

For an issue titled “Casualties of War,” there’s actually not a lot of killing and death in this issue of Injustice 2. Set during a battle between the Green and Red Lanterns, this issue really shows how desperate the Green Lanterns are, relying not only on outside help, but passing out rings to anyone with two legs (or even no legs). My only complaint is that as various subplots collide during the battle, some of the characters don’t really get a chance to shine. The Titans are relegated to background characters, and even Jaime only gets a page to expound on his ongoing fears of facing down the Red Lanterns. Injustice 2 is one of the few comics that leaves fans wanting more every issue… even though it comes out (in print) on a bi-weekly basis. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

JUSTICE LEAGUE #5

The defining characteristic of this Justice League run has been its nonstop forward momentum, which makes this break a deflationary disappointment. The title is crossed out and replaced with “Legion of Doom,” but instead of telling a similarly propulsive narrative from the other side of the coin this fill-in functions as an exposition dump. Lex Luthor tells readers everything about his plan, much of which they have already gleaned from the first four issues of Justice League. It is reassurance where none was needed and self-congratulatory in regards to a plan that isn’t entirely exposed. While the concept of Legion of Doom issues are solid, this installment reads entirely as filler about killers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE #10

Mister Miracle #10 grapples with the impossible question posed to Scott and Barda at the end of last issue: would they sacrifice their baby to stop the war with Apokolips? Mister Miracle has dealt with these sorts of terrible and impossible choices with a deft sense of gallows humor, but honestly a lot of the “humor” just falls flat this issue. Maybe that’s a deliberate choice — that there are some things that just can’t be handled with wry wit and trudging forward, or maybe the humor is just starting to wear off. The last page is a bit underwhelming as well, especially as it seems that Scott makes the obvious decision after a full issue of struggling with any sort of revelation or catalyst for his grand compromise. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

NIGHTWING #47

Like the entire arc as a whole, this finale issue of Nightwing has its ups and downs. Some bits are intense and an engaging, while others fall totally flat. Fortunately, the art holds up in the area where the writing doesn’t, and the issue ends on a high note, setting up a potentially solid story in the next arc. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

SHADE THE CHANGING WOMAN #6

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

The conclusion of Shade the Changing Woman embraces the language while rejecting the ideas of its predecessor. Like every incarnation of Rac Shade since his initial inception by Steve Ditko, this series has skirted the boundaries of classic superhero storytelling when not outright dismissing them. The result is a mixed bag in this instance. Much of what is said and shown is not particularly poignant, but it all addresses significant ideas and might even provide a modicum of comfort. At the same time, it is all presented in a spectacular packing of far-out grids and tumbling colors. There is a tension between the life on the page and the coolness of its spoken words. While that might not make it the most thrilling or entertaining comic of 2018, it does provide a story that is absolutely fascinating to pick apart and engage with as the reader becomes another voice in the conversation it is hosting. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UNEXPECTED #3

A welcome clarification of the mission and stakes is introduced, as a quick-and-awesome action-sequence accompanies the interesting exposition. Unexpected developments keep the narrative well-fueled and burning ahead, and the characters finally unload some emotional investment. The colorful, informative outing sets a desirable stage. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP #4

Like I’ve said with just about every issue of this mini, Ant-Man and the Wasp is not only a ton of fun, but it’s a wonderful look at the ways in which two very different characters like Scott and Nadia can truly benefit from one another. A genuinely exciting story mixed with bright colors and smooth artwork makes for another A+ installment to this series. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #14

Astonishing X-Men should be a really enjoyable X-Men comic with a more comedic bend than any of the other books in the current line, but the art is working against it. Matthew Rosenberg has quickly developed an amusing, banter-filled dynamic between these characters, but Greg Land’s style works against the tone Rosenberg is setting and, in the case of this specific issue, at times just doesn’t work at all. One perfect example is a panel in which Beast is supposed to respond with a comedic shrug and “Maybe?” But the panel frames this shot looking up from behind Beast, making it impossible to see Beast’s face, let alone read his expression, and taking away any of the comedic value the panel may have had. The panel is flawed on the conceptual level and it isn’t the only one. There’s so much potential in this series that isn’t being fulfilled. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #22

Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider #22 takes a very metaphysical turn as the true nature of the Diogenes Initiative is revealed. Peter David uses humor as a way to bridge the rather “street level” feeling of the Scarlet Spiders with the very celestial nature the book has been taking in recent issues. However, the humor almost seems forced – a way to disarm the reader into not asking too many questions rather than as a tool for the characters to grapple with the unknowable and impossible. Honestly, I feel like Peter David is telling a story that he’s always wanted to tell in Scarlet Spider, and just grafted the Scarlet Spiders in as an afterthought. This wasn’t a terrible issue, but I feel like this plot would have worked better with X-Factor than two reject Spider-Men. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #2

The new Captain America has developed two primary modes of storytelling: reflection during action and direct dialogue. It’s in the former that the issue develops its broader themes, examining the iconography and history of the American history and how one man exists within all of that context. It’s a smart take that utilizes the history of Captain America well, carefully raising complexity and resisting any urge to deliver trite answers or resolutions. This distance between action and monologue also allows Yu’s newest battle to soar in a quickly read sequence. The second half provides much more to the story itself though, realizing the relationship between Steve and Sharon better than any series in years. This investment in human relationships and stakes keeps the new series heart beating while it struggles with a very big picture, and promises much more to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #2

With each page, Cosmic Ghost Rider only gets more and more insane. From Baby Thanos talking about murder to Frank Castle talking trash to the Watcher, everything about this book is absurd, and I mean that in the best way possible. The colors nearly pop off the page, and the quirky dialogue helps for a quick, yet delightfully satisfying read. With the new-look Guardians showing up next week, this book is only getting better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DEADPOOL #3

If you’ve been keeping up with this run, or you’re looking for an excuse to catch up, this issue is a pretty solid one. Deadpool’s whole conflict with a giant vomiting monster finally hits its conclusion, only for the back half of the issue to paint things in an entirely new light. Sure, this isn’t the strongest or most high-octane issue for the Merc with a Mouth, but it shifts the status quo just enough to be something interesting. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH OF INHUMANS #2

Everything flawed about Death of the Inhumans #1 remains in its sophomore installment, while even the visuals diminish in power or creativity. The entire series remains an exposition dump wherein scenes are described by an unseen narrator, robbing them of any urgency or drama. It is a story being told by the driest of historians. Events themselves lack much in the way of coherence with forced explanations and clear gaps in time leaving many questions open. It is a slaughter with a vague justification in words. Whatever thrills that might have been embedded in this shoddy idea are ripped away with bizarre tonal leaps, moving from theatrical sturm und drang to a “rad” one-liner. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE WEAPON LOST #4

It’s honestly a little sad to see this team-up end, and the story of Wolverine continue in its place. Noir detective tales like this one are few and far between in this era of comics, which certainly helped Weapon Lost stand out as a fantastic mini-series. It would be really nice to see these four get together in another book down the line, because Soule knew the exact way to balance the group, and it worked on nearly every level. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2

IMMORTAL HULK #4

Even as Immortal Hulk engages in its most typical narrative structure so far, it reveals a clear thoughtfulness and precision to its style of work. The use of grids and open spaces to denote shifts in power remain and are used for a surprising effect here. Most of the story is focused on the past though, introducing Walter Langkowski and defining his connection to the Hulk. It is necessary legwork that the issue dispatches with maximum efficiency. The story remains focused on the journalistic investigation even as he drops plot points like old recap boxes. As the series makes a transition from the individual stories of the first three issues to its first big cliffhanger and a more expansive plot, it’s clear that everything great about Immortal Hulk is here to stay. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Infinity Wars #1 does an impressive job of balancing and breaking expectations. With a title like Infinity Wars, the series is bound to be thought of a follow-up to Marvel classics like The Infinity Gauntlet. In its first issue, it lives up to that legacy without feeling like a retread.

Gerry Duggan, Mike Deodato, and Frank Martin have delivered a brilliant opening salvo for a series that seems to be truly aiming for the stars. The issue is engrossing and leaves readers wanting more. With Infinity Wars #1, the next true Marvel epic has arrived. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

MARVEL RISING MS MARVEL SQUIRREL GIRL #1

Marvel Rising‘s Squirrel Girl Ms. Marvel team-up has been delightful so far, and this issue somehow managed to make it even better. G. Willow Wilson and Ryan North had some fun with the video game based power-set of Ember Quade, giving artists Ramon Bachs and Irene Strychalski plenty of space to get creative, including one particular MMORPG-themed splash page that you couldn’t help but smile at. In fact, it’s hard not to smile all the way through this book, and the next issue can’t get here soon enough. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS #52

As the Galactic Empire continues to hammer on the Rebel Alliance, Han Solo inadvertently stumbles across a solution that could buy his allies some time and give them a fighting chance. Luke Skywalker springs into action following his friend’s advice, channeling the inspiration he found in Jyn Erso to put his life on the line to save his friends. From the first page to the final panel, the action leaps off the page of this issue with Kieron Gillen delivering compelling dialogue as Salvador Larocca matches that intensity with kinetic artwork that feels like it will fly off the page. The issue might not have much narrative momentum, but it delivers a lot of intense action that this series has been missing for a while, which is sure to delight fans that feared the storyline was stagnating. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS LAST JEDI ADAPTATION #5

Rey and Kylo’s confrontation with Supreme Leader Snoke results in surprising revelations and fatal consequences, all while the Resistance finds a glimmer of hope as they make their way to the abandoned base on Crait, setting the stage for an exciting conclusion to this adaptation. This issue featured interpretations of some of the most exciting visuals from The Last Jedi, from the lightsaber battle in Snoke’s throne room to the showdown on Crait to Holdo’s maneuver that eviscerated the First Order’s fleet. Artist Michael Walsh offers readers dramatic reimaginings of these sequences that make them just as exciting as what we saw in the film, with the constrictions of illustrations forcing the artist to work within constrictions that he easily overcomes. Between Walsh’s compelling imagery and writer Gary Whitta’s script, readers are given the most exciting chapter in the adaptation yet, which manages to capture both the excitement and drama of the compelling sequences and are delivered with more urgency and motivation than in the actual film. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

WEAPON X #21

Weapon X #21 sees Victor’s first outing as team leader come to a close with a surprising success-to-devastation ratio. Somehow, they manage to save the day and even convince Logan that he’s turned a new leaf. However, Victor is still looking to get paid which comes as no surprise. What is a surprise, though, is that he — and the team — is going to be working for none other than Mystique. It’s a great surprise twist at the end of the issue that finally gives the whole arc a solid payoff. Unfortunately, the art in this issue is messy, distracting, and odd — seriously though, ask yourself what is wrong with everyone’s faces this issue. They all look weird and distorted — and it brings everything down. It’s hard to focus on the action when everyone looks like they’re melting. Except for the bear. He looks fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD #33

With the fallout of Kitty and Colossus’ wedding now mostly behind it, X-Men Gold delivers a stellar issue that gets back to what it does best. Marc Guggenheim leans into the soap opera as Prestige and Nightcrawler hash out their relationship and Storm deals with the death of the adoptive mother she’d all but forgotten. There’s also finally an explanation for why Stormcaster unexpectedly came to Storm’s rescue issues earlier. Michele Bandini delivers simple but attractive visuals. The result is a relatively quiet but solid chapter that moves X-Men Gold closer to its finale and whatever may be next for the X-Men. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN GOLD ANNUAL #2

In X-Men Gold Annual #2, Seanan McGuire and Marco Failla offer a flashback to Kitty Pryde’s youth during her early days with the X-Men. Or rather, specifically to a brief period of time during those early days when she was away from X-Men. Kitty goes to summer camp expecting an escape from all of the troubles that come with the mutant-superhero package, only to discover that leaving the X-Mansion doesn’t mean she gets to stop being a mutant or being a hero. McGuire’s story strips down the character to her basest parts to discover what it is at her core that really defines her and Failla’s artwork does a great job of depicting the character and her campmates as being at that transitionary early teenage. A few of the busier pages are a bit rushed, with some characters’ faces appearing to be little more than quick scribbles, but otherwise, this is an excellent one-shot that fans of Kitty, in particular, will surely enjoy. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ANIMOSITY #15

If there’s one thing Animosity does extremely well, it’s hit you right in the feels, and issue #15 is no different. Marguerite Bennett knows when to take a step back and explore the cast in a more nuanced way, and as a result few characters are ever clearly good or evil. Anyone who’s struggled to be accepted will especially empathize, but even if that doesn’t describe you there will be several moments that will still have significant impact. Artist Rafael De Latorre conveys those moments of loneliness and desperation expertly, leading to an issue that is yet another example of why Animosity is one of the best books on stands. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

BLOODSTRIKE #24

Given the constraints surrounding the unique project of “Brutalists,” Fiffe constructs an impressive conclusion, one that both fits within the boundaries of the original Bloodstrike series and his own three-part narrative. Like the first two installments, the conclusion offers up a comic that can be enjoyed entirely on its own, simply growing in complexity with context. It traps readers in the foggy mind of Bloodstrike during two missions, each of which offer everything that is promised in the tone of the title. The action sequences are simply unbeatable in comics today and Fiffe manages to reimagine at least one common trope in a manner that will leave jaws on the ground. It’s bloody, it’s stylish, it’s exhilarating; it’s “Brutalists.” — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #41

Every so often an issue of Giant Days pulls threads from earlier issues forward and ties everything into a neat bow. It’s in those moments that the book truly shines and Giant Days #41 is a brilliant example of this. Months after the devastating end of her relationship with Ingrid, we finally see that Daisy has not only moved past the breakup, but has truly come through to the other side a stronger, better, more complete person. Of course, it takes her friends a bit to realize that, but their delay only serves to illustrate one of those great truths about real friends: they are always swilling to stand up for you just in case you aren’t able to do it yourself and are just as happy to be proud of you when you finally tap into your inner strength. It’s another delightful issue. This title is really just a joy. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #12

Go Go‘s “Shattered Grid” arc is coming to a close, but it isn’t leaving without leaving some big ripples for the Rangers to deal with. Go Go‘s strength is in its grounded characters, and once more Ryan Parrott and Dan Mora create some epic and gorgeous Megazord fights while still delivering several moving moments that hold promise for future stories, including one moment in particular that will have fans talking. Whether you are invested in Shattered Grid or not, there’s no reason you should be missing out on Go Go Power Rangers. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

HIGHEST HOUSE #6

The Highest House delivers a stirring conclusion to the first part of its narrative. Moth’s return home completes a classic hero’s journey, one that shows immense growth in his understanding of the world and ability to manipulate it. That growth is met by an equal expansion in the story as it adds new layers of both darkness and hope, as well as a surprising subplot on the function of fiat currency. All of it is cloaked in the architectural grandeur and rich colors that readers have come to expect. The Highest House is an immersive comics experience filled with wonder and ideas that tie the personal and profound together. Let us hope there is much more to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

LEVIATHAN #1

A giant monster attacking a big city is hardly an original idea, but Leviathan approaches it with an almost gleeful level of derangement, which makes sense given the comic’s creative team of John Layman and Nick Pitarra. Pitarra is one of the best artists in mainstream comics, and there’s a two page spread where the Leviathan rises from the ground which is among the best pieces of art I’ve ever seen in an Image book. Leviathan feels a bit more earnest than Layman’s Chew series – there’s plenty of Layman’s sardonic humor, but the overall narrative feels a bit more subdued in tone. That made the last few pages of the comic that much more jarring. There’s a rather over-the-top death that just feels excessive. Watching a woman’s face contort due to brain damage as her breasts fall out of her shirt seemed a bit out of tone with the rest of the comic. Those three pages felt more like a Crossed comic than a darkly humorous comic about biblical monsters, and it left me with a bad taste in my mouth after reading it. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

PAPER GIRLS #23

Paper Girls continues to be true to its form, establishing a world and an epic unlike anything else in comics today. This issue gives readers exactly what they’ve come to expect: a few new reveals, a shocking bit of melancholy, and a mesmerizing aesthetic. If anything, the only knock against this issue is that it largely feels like filler, but even then, it subtly sets the foundation for some interesting things to come. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS #1

With dozens of new superhero-based comics released each and every week, it takes a special issue to stand out above the rest. Fortunately enough for Rob Williams, Sergio Davila, and the folks at Dynamite Entertainment, Project Superpowers has the goods in this issue to set it apart from the rest. Whether it be the Watchmen-esque storyline or the washed-up superheroes going back to work, Project Superpowers is an enjoyable read with a somewhat fresh take on the genre. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

QUANTUM AGE FROM WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #2

On its surface, The Quantum Age #2 is really just another science-fiction comic book with aliens, space ships, and some sort of intergalactic war raging on in the cosmos. As you dig deeper throughout the issue, flashbacks line the page that help create some much-need character depth for the title’s protagonist, and that’s what sets this book apart from the rest. Plus, who doesn’t want to see more psionic armadillos?! — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

THE RAID #1

There’s a comic adaptation for everything, it seems, including The Raid, a pair of critically acclaimed Indonesian action films directed by Gareth Evans. Written by Ollie Masters and illustrated by Budi Setiawan, the comic version of The Raid is set during the events of Raid 2 — Rama (the protagonist of the film) is still in prison, and the dozens of criminals he kills later in the film are still alive. Masters does a decent job of capturing the ultra-violence of the movies into the comic, without it coming off as grotesque or absurd. However, the comic lacks some of the ingenuity of The Raid. It feels like just another brutal crime comic instead of capturing the spark that made The Raid so good. This isn’t necessarily a knock on Masters and Setiawan’s work — everything about this comic is perfectly fine — but I can’t help but wonder why Titan decided to publish a comic based on a seven-year-old film series that made only $15 million in theaters between two films. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SCALES & SCOUNDRELS #11

Unfortunately Scales and Scoundrels will be ending soon, but at least it seems to be leaving on a high note. This second-to-last issue features Dorma in the lead role, and we really wish we had more time to follow along. Dorma’s return home isn’t the smoothest or, but it is immensely relatable, especially for those who leave more traditional homesteads to go explore the world. This book has always had charm and plenty of personality, and Sebastian Girner and Galaad deliver that in spades here as well. This arc isn’t exactly what we would hope for in a true finale to the series, but if it has to end, we’re glad the series is going with its strengths before the final curtain. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

SEEDS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

It is impossible to avoid the asterisk of any first issue that the ultimate point and execution are unknown. Yet The Seeds #1 evidences more attention to detail and care in its construction than any recent publication that might be considered its peer. The series cares deeply about its form, themes, and narrative, and leaves no element out of place in any given panel. It provides a reminder of the potential richness of the comics page, delivering a reading experience that is simultaneously demanding and rewarding. The Seeds #1 is nothing less than an exceptional comic book, the sort that reminds us what art can achieve even in its mere introduction. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

SEVEN TO ETERNITY #10

In today’s day in age, there’s something to be learned from the pages of Seven To Eternity #10. Theme’s run deep throughout this issue and even though the story’s two main characters are polar opposites — good versus evil, yin and yang, etc. —they still join together because it is the right thing to do. The world Rick Remender has built in this universe continues to flourish, and the storytelling laid out in the fantasy tale is arguably second to none. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPAWN #288

Spawn unleashes a lot of chaos after he returns to prison in this issue, but there’s incredibly little tension to be found in the proceedings. Prisoners revolting and the return of an old villain build a handful of potent panels, but their effect is washed out by the repetition of aesthetic and tone throughout every setting and sequence. This flat darkness is so constant as to become a new normal that doesn’t convey any real meaning. McFarlane’s talking head personalities continue to hammer the audience with the most obvious level of topicality and very little to actually say, much like the rest of the series. The only way in which any of Spawn #288 might come off as being genuinely dark or gritty would be if it were a freshman introduction to the medium of comics itself. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

STAR TREK DISCOVERY SUCCESSION #4

Star Trek: Discovery #4 brings this chapter of the mirror universe saga to a close in very mirror universe-like fashion, which is to say there are multiple betrayals and double-crosses as each of the interested parties makes their play for the throne of the Terran Empire. Angel Hernandez’s artwork as as solid as ever, and writers Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer give fans an unexpected ending to this Discovery tie-in. That ending, as well as the one-page epilogue, certainly suggests this may not be the end of the mirror universe’s story, and fans should welcome a return visit to this Star Trek timeline. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

STEVEN UNIVERSE HARMONY #1

The start of a new miniseries, Steven Universe: Harmony #1 does a good job setting up just where in the canon of the franchise it exists as well as moving forward naturally from there. The mystery the first issue establishes is interesting, if a bit clumsy, and the cliffhanger seems more sudden than necessary, the the slight shift in art and focus on Sadie are welcome additions to the Steven Universe comics. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

THIEF OF THIEVES #39

Conrad’s return may have taken a long time, but it was well worth the wait. In usual fashion, Thief of Thieves was well-written and briskly-paced, reminding all readers just what they had fallen in love with, even if there hasn’t been an issue for what feels like an eternity. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

TMNT BEBOP ROCKSTEADY HIT THE ROAD #1

This Bebop and Rocksteady spinoff of IDW’s ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles saga finds the duo that embodies mutant mayhem considering giving the hero’s life a try right around the same time that their mutation seems to randomly begin wearing off. Ben Bates and Dustin Weaver co-write the series with Bates providing the art. Bates’ visuals epitomize Bebop and Rocksteady’s point of view, evoking an adolescent punk rock style, but there’s a lot going on in this issue and the sheer amount of dialogue throws off the pacing of what feels like it should be a fast-paced, over-the-top road trip. It isn’t bad, but if the creative team can sharpen their voice and let the visuals do more of the storytelling in future issues then this could be something more. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

TMNT UNIVERSE #25

The final issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe ditches the typical two-story format for one longer tale by writer Ian Flynn and artist Nelson Daniels. The story feels like a retread of ground previously covered in the main Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, as Leonardo enters the astral plane to train for the coming battle against the Pantheon only to encounter the ever-dangerous Kitsune. Still, while it may be familiar territory, Flynn and Daniels do a solid job of bringing this spiritual realm to life and, much like the most recent arc of the core Turtles book, this helps build tension heading into the coming showdown between the Turtles and the Pantheon. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

VALIANT HIGH #4

The heroes of Valiant High are up against their biggest challenge, and thankfully they seem more than up for it. The series goes out on a high note, giving some characters the vulnerability they require and others the strength and confidence they’ve lacked up until now. Not everyone gets their chance to shine in the final battle, though the ones that do (Archer and Livewire) take advantage of the spotlight. This wasn’t the strongest issue of the series, but it did tie things up nicely and is well worth your time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #182

Pamela Milton’s tour around Rick’s communities is an awe-inspiring trip across the land Robert Kirkman has built over 15 years. The haunted past Rick has endured builds not only touching, albeit brief, reunions but also juxtaposes the Commonwealth’s experiences and way of life. With differences arising between leaders, a new type of war is an intriguing thought nearly 200 issues in as the most expansive and exciting chapter in The Walking Dead continues. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

WWE ATTITUDE ERA 2018 SPECIAL #1

Few eras are looked back on as fondly as WWE’s Attitude Era, and BOOM! Studios’ new celebration special successfully brings some of its most popular stories to life. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Trish, Lita, Mankind, and DX all get some shine throughout the issue, and your mileage in regards to each story will greatly depend on your affinity for the character. Even those that don’t apply to you ran sensibilities are still enjoyable though, a credit to the writing team. The art team comes through too, especially Michel Mulipola’s Funeral For A Rattlesnake. While it may not all be for you, we’re pretty sure you’ll find something to love by issue’s end. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

XERXES FALL OF HOUSE OF DARIUS #5

The final installment in this historical epic meanders to the conclusion described in its title. There is no tension surrounding the events that unfold in these pages, and a sense of scale is lost as just a few figures populate most battles and size sometimes seems unconsidered in more intimate scenes. The best of Miller’s draftsmanship was contained in earlier issues, with only a handful of standout pages here. With a narrative that has lacked from the start, it is Miller’s unique eye that has always been the essential attraction to this series and even that is somewhat lacking as it draws to an unimpressive close. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5