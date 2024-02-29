Comixology Originals Reveals First Look Preview of Nice Jewish Boys Conclusion (Exclusive)

The anticipated finale for Comixology Originals' Nice Jewish Boys is right around the corner, and we've got an exclusive first look at the thrilling conclusion. Writer Neil Kleid (The Panic, Brownsville, The Big Kahn), artist John Broglia (Zombie-Sama), colorist Ellie Wright, and editor Sarah Litt are ready to bring Jake Levin's story to its close, as he decides to either stay loyal or confess to everything he's been up to, and those confessions will be difficult, to say the least. That's not even mentioning the bar mitzvah turned brawl, and you can check out a full preview of Nice Jewish Boys #5 on the next slide before it debuts on March 5th.

"Nice Jewish Boys is about a modern Orthodox / religious Jewish community and communities like it – somewhat insular, judgmental and pious, maybe a tad hypocritical to the point of criminal," Kleid said. "And like all good stories, it's about the author. It's about my fears and anxieties and what it might be like to succumb to frustration with a beloved system that can also be restrictive and expensive...and, in many cases, unjust and unfair to certain people who love what it offers in terms of faith, community and an elusive connection to something far greater than ourselves if only it would put aside the entitlement, judgment, and unwillingness to change."

"As you read Nice Jewish Boys, there will be moments where truth may peek through the fiction. It's my hope that those are the bits-amid the crime, anguish, guilt, and betrayals-which speak loudest and longest. And in the end, I hope you love this work of fiction as much as I do," Kleid said. You can find the official description and praise fr the series below.

"Wow. This inventive, twisty noir tale set in a suburban Orthodox Jewish community is as delicious to devour as latkes with apple sauce. It would be a crime to miss it." -Ethan Sacks, writer A Haunted Girl, Star Wars-Bounty Hunters

"I was envious in the best way. I loved it. What a well-timed piece of writing." -Brian Michael Bendis

"Nice Jewish Boys builds a gripping crime story out of a very real slice of life. Jake is trapped in a cycle of hustle and sacrifice, letting the man he thought he'd be fade as he fights to maintain suburban Jewish bliss. But no amount of hard work is ever quite enough to cover the bills. Financial stress and the crushing weight of adult responsibility, devastatingly relatable. Then, in comes the crime, violence, and betrayal to twist the knife. Deftly scripted by Kleid and beautifully rendered by the art team of Broglia and Wright, this one is a must read." -Dennis Hopeless, writer X-Men, Avengers, Spider-Woman, Heart Eyes

Nice Jewish Boys #5

Written by Neil Kleid

Art by John Broglia

"Parker's bar mitzvah has arrived, and with it, a final choice for his father, Jake Levin: loyalty or the law. When brisket turns to blows during the tense bar mitzvah weekend, Jake must defuse the situation and ultimately reveal the truths he's been hiding from his wife, the law, and his two best friends."