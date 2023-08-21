Conan the Barbarian #5 Covers Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Conan the Barbarian is back hacking and slashing his way through comics, and Titan has given ComicBook.com an exclusive first look at the variants that will be published for the upcoming fifth issue. Set to be published on November 22 of this year, the new issue includes variant covers by Rob De La Torre (Marvel's Conan the Barbarian), Mike Deodato (New Avengers), Patrick Zircher (Action Comic), Rebecca Puebla (Red Sonja), and Liam Sharp (The Green Lantern, X-O Manowar: Unconquered). You can check them all out below along with the issue's full solicitation.

The first issue of Conan the Barbarian from Titan was published back in July with ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgley awarding it a 3.5 out of 5, and writing: "This take on Conan aims for the pulpy nostalgia of the stories that made the character a household name in the first place. When it comes to invoking that nostalgia, Conan the Barbarian #1 overwhelmingly succeeds. The art is rough around the edges in a way that feels purposeful – an effort to achieve a throwback style. Just looking at the issue gives you that nostalgic feeling it's hoping you'll find."

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #5

Writer: Jim Zub

Artist: Doug Brathwaite

Colorist: Diego Rodriguez

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, SC, 32pp, $3.99

On Sale: November 22,2023

A BRAND NEW CONAN THE BARBARIAN ARC BEGINS! WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE...

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?