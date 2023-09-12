Conan the Barbarian #6 Covers Revealed by Titan Comics (Exclusive)

Conan the Barbarian's latest comic book series continues, and Titan Comics has given ComicBook.com an exclusive first look at the covers and variants that will be published for the upcoming Conan the Barbarian #6. Scheduled to be released in stores on December 20th of this year, this new issue of Conan the Barbarian will feature variant covers by fan-favorite artists like Jae Lee (Batman/Superman, Inhumans), Patrick Zircher (Action Comic), Dan Panosian (X-Treme X-Men, Venom), and Joey Spiotto (Little Troublemaker, Grumpy Unicorn).

ComicBook.com has been a fan of the series since it premiered as well, with our own Charlie Ridgley writing this about Conan the Barbarian #2, "The action is gnarly and the colors bleed into one another in ways that make you feel like you're not reading a book printed in 2023. Both issues have been a lot of fun." You can check out the variants along with the full solicitation for Conan the Barbarian #6, and pre-order over at Previews World or Forbidden Planet.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #6

Writer: Jim Zub

Artist: Doug Braithwaite

Colorist: Diego Rodriguez

Publishers: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, SC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: December 20, 2023

WARRIOR. THIEF. PIRATE...

After adventures on the high seas, CONAN returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of BELIT, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Can a high-stakes heist draw him out of his tortured past, or will it plunge him deeper into the chaos that has always been waiting for him?

COVER A: JAE LEE

(Photo: Titan Comics)

COVER B: PATCH ZIRCHER (CONNECTING COVER)

(Photo: Titan Comics)

COVER C: DAN PANOSIAN

(Photo: Titan Comics)

COVER D: JOEY SPIOTTO