Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 8/30/2023

DC #1 (Photo: DC) ACTION COMICS PRESENTS: DOOMSDAY SPECIAL #1 Doomsday is in hell and it's up to Martian Manhunter and Supergirl to keep him from getting out. This special sets up the new status quo for Doomsday and the human he briefly possessed during a previous run. It's always fun to dip into DC's weird Judeo-Christian centric cosmology, with Martian Manhunter feverishly explaining that hell exists within the psychic consciousness of mankind, and honestly the comic gave me a fun retro vibe of those edgy occult-driven comics that weren't quite so fringe to be placed in Vertigo but clearly had those vibes. I loved the random return of Bloodwynd of all things (easily the most 1990s DC "character") and it's cracking me up that he's now being called the Superman of Hell. Action Comics is at its best when its goofy and weird and this comic is definitely both. -- Christian Hoffer Rating: 4 out of 5 BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR – BATTLE LINES #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] What happens when the goal is finally in reach – just not the way Batman himself would do it? That is, at is core, the premise of Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War – Battles Lines #1, but while the idea of seeing Batman come to clash with Catwoman over ideology as Gotham finally gets as close to safe as it has ever been is a hell of a premise, unfortunately the execution of this issue just doesn't deliver on it. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1.5 out of 5 CATWOMAN: UNCOVERED #1 Art books—more specifically books that are merely collections of cover art—are somewhat hard to review because art can be so subjective. That said, Catwoman: Uncovered might be the best "Uncovered" issue DC has done yet. With the exception of maybe one featured covered in the collection, the issue does an outstanding job of moving away from the hyper-sexualized presentation that we often see for Catwoman and in the process, highlights nearly every aspect of the character and her personality. We see her as a foe and as a would-be hero, as a complicated character and someone who is incredibly capable, as well as plenty of nods to her history and, of course, cats and her always messy relationship with Batman. The issue does a fantastic job of selecting a wide range of styles in order to fully showcase the character in a way that makes her seem, perhaps less larger than life and more grounded. While there's not a story to tell on these pages, the covers here themselves tell a story of one of DC's finest characters who frequently doesn't get quite enough her own due. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 4.5 out of 5 G'NORT'S ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION #1 G'Nort's Illustrated Swimsuit Edition may be my favorite formatting of the seasonal fifth week anthologies published by DC Comics. Rather than stacking more than a half dozen stories and leaving readers to hunt for the highlights, it assembles two broad and on-brand tales, some special centerpiece material, and an excellent collection of themed cover artwork for a fun and breezy summer read. The G'Nort centerpieces are, undoubtedly, the highlight, which is obvious from the perfectly amusing cover to the issue. Simon Bisley's artwork in this section is even more striking. John Layman's interview with G'Nort sets the tone of the overall collection perfectly and utilizes a constant escalation of new absurdities to deliver some genuine laughs. "Baewatch" and "Over There" provide two quick tales set on the beach. The former embraces its punny origin in a cartoonish spoof of Gotham girls taking down the Penguin with a style suited to the title; the latter showcases Midnighter and Apollo in excellent fashion, even if having prisoners praise incarceration at the end is a bit cringe-worthy. Although most of the artwork has seen previous publication, it makes for an excellent collection and a testament to DC's editorial talent. Nicola Scott, Babs Tarr, Michael Allred, and Terry and Rachel Dodson all deserve special note for cover images that understand the SI assignment perfectly while still pulling on distinctive styles. G'Nort's Illustrated is a special that reminds readers why these goofy titles are often worth the investment for a few laughs and well-curated artwork, especially when they mix up their format. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 KNIGHT TERRORS: NIGHT'S END #1 Much like the "Knight Terrors" event overall, Knight Terrors: Night's End #1 is a mess that ultimately was all spectacle and no sense with pieces of story sort of haphazardly strung together in an attempt to offer up some semblance of conclusion. The issue sees what's supposed to be some sort of final showdown between Deadman and Insomnia, but really just serves to shoddily try to set up some big important canonical shift for the former while limply trying to make some weak headway into the tired "but superheroes are really bad guys" trope. It's fractured, messy, and jumbled with pages of art that are often too crowded for there to be much in the way of visual storytelling. Even the attempt to make the reader feel something for the "villain"—and I use that in quotes because Insomnia is a joke at best—is just flat. At this point, the only good thing about this is that the nightmare of this weird little event is finally over. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 1 out of 5 THE RIDDLER: YEAR ONE #6 Dano and Subic's take on The Batman's Edward Nashton comes to a close, and with it, DC fans are given one of the definitive takes on the Gotham super-villain known as The Riddler. What Year One is able to do so effectively isn't just show how Edward took the path of supervillain, but place you into the shoes of Nashton while giving you a sense of unease that is perfect for the character that comes to the big screen. The story and artistic decisions made here are absolutely stunning, portraying a Gotham, Batman, and Riddler that appear skin-crawling while also breath taking. The Riddler: Year One shows that Paul Dano has the chops to be an excellent comic book writer, and I'm certainly crossing my fingers that both himself and Subic will return for a new comic project in the future, Riddler related or otherwise. Even if you're not a Riddler fan, Year One is a subversive, cerebral thrilled that demands your attention. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 5 out of 5 THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #4 The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country – The Glass House #4 feels like a turning point issue, a quiet before the climactic storm of the story's final two issues. Rather than focusing on any particular character or subplot, the story moves between them all, giving each thread at least one scene setting up the decisions these characters must make before the end. Outside of the final page, arguably, the most compelling of these scenes is a moment of quiet with Max and Madison, who each started as mundane, mortal humans, the only commonality between them being that they both frequented the same message board for people seeing visions of a large man with mouths for eyes. They are now the wild cards in this game played between much grander entities, a point driven home by how the issue frames the conversation, four panels that take up a fraction of the page atop the backdrop of Lucien's library exterior in shadow, providing a tangible sense of scale. And yet there's an irony in their conversation, admitting the most terrifying thing about all of this is that these powerful beings seem to have no idea why or how these mortals got caught up in all of this. The artwork creates a sensation of liminality that suits the Dreaming as the relatively dense issue sets the stage for what promises to be a grand finale. -- Jamie Lovett Rating: 4 out of 5 SUPERBOY: THE MAN OF TOMORROW #5 While Superboy: The Man of Tomorrow is still very much trying to fit itself into the same general space that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow did for Kara, this deep into the series and despite its general messiness, there's a lot of really good work that Kenny Porter is doing with Conner and his own dark journey of self discovery What works best here is getting to see Conner figure himself out even after his biggest mistake to date when shown how even flawed, he can still be someone's light. What works a little less is almost everything in between, with Travv and the Cosmoteers as it is obvious filler just to set up the big twist at the end of the issue. It's not anything readers won't see coming, but it does set up for an interesting face off that will certainly end up being more about identity than anything else and it's a very tantalizing possibility. -- Nicole Drum Rating: 3.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #1 BLADE #2 Blade maintains its mood from issue #1 and provides readers with another chapter filled with big attitudes and stylish action in a turn that would make Wesley Snipes proud. Having revealed the series initial "big bad evil guy" in the form of the Adana, Blade seeks out allies and weapons to stop the demonic force he's unleashed. This brings him to Japan to find an old flame and weapons dealer. The action and sex sequences alike are coated in shadows and leather, which match the often understated and dangerous supernatural elements surrounding them. Blade's vampiric abilities are drawn out in an outstanding battle occurring between a skyscraper and helicopter, one that is somehow one-upped in the final pages of the issue. This approach pushes both the present story forward while detailing Blade's background, allowing this series to establish a foundation without ever slowing down. Blade remains a sleek and sexy action thriller that builds upon what Blade is best known for – killing supernatural baddies and looking damn good while doing it. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #4 Cult of Carnage: Misery #4 lays out Liz Allan's history as a supporting character across 60 years of Spider-Man and develops into a coherent and compelling timeline. My only question is, where has this character's story been from the beginning of Misery? The extensive recap—retold in a dialogue between Liz and her symbiote across most of the issue—offers a hook for this anti-heroine, but doesn't tie that hook into the issue's cliffhangers or ongoing narrative in a satisfying fashion. When the final few sequences arrive to present ongoing troubles and one surprise addition to the cast, it all reads like so much continuity-bookkeeping. There are some immediate threats and Spider-Man is nearby, but presenting Liz's story in a new light ultimately leaves Cult of Carnage: Misery feeling like another iteration of Liz's cycle of suffering to support other narratives. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 2 out of 5 DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #4 Danny Ketch: Ghost Rider #4 ties things up nicely with a neat little bow, serving as the conclusion for a story that was 30 years in the making. While the plot of this mini-series is fine, it largely feels like it was made to provide Easter eggs to the generation of yesteryear without forging ahead and introducing its own look, feel, and development into the mix. Regardless, it's a quick and fun read that isn't painstakingly dull. That's something, right? -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 3.5 out of 5 DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #3 Deadpool: Badder Blood has turned into an odd beast. Not only is Rob Liefeld digging deeper into more modern DP humor and concepts (was not expecting to see the Deadpool Corps again!) but this Killville concept reeks of the 90's fascination with virtual reality and seems to make up its rules as it goes, including who is and isn't aware of what's happening at any given time. It's not bad, but it feels so off-course compared to what Liefeld managed to do with the original Bad Blood miniseries. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #3 Seeing the unique Venom creations from across realities is one of the highlights of Marvel's Death of the Venomverse, as is seeing who our ragtag team of Venoms recruits for the cause next. Silence and the Anti-Venoms were a great hook in issue #2, and while the battles themselves from the team of Gerardo Sandoval, Jim Campbell, and Victor Olazaba are visceral and action packed, none of the new recruits seem to really make a dent. Cullen Bunn has successfully created an unstoppable monster in this hostless Carnage, but that's also made the battles just feel like truly one-sided affairs, and after a while you can't help but want the other team to get a win. The hook at the end of this issue is promising, but it also feels like it could be a bait and switch, and I really need our team to get a win or two to keep me invested. I will say that seeing all of the different Venoms fighting together is extremely cool, and the scenes between Silence and Anne are delightful. Also Rhino Venom will never not be amazing. Here's hoping the good guys get a much needed momentum swing next issue to get them back on the right track. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 3 out of 5 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #3 Hulk battling southern religious cults and the forces of hell out in the remote mountains while also protecting a kid he doesn't even like truly makes for the best Hulk experience possible. It's also incredibly gooey, which we don't see a lot in modern Marvel books but it's a very welcome change of pace. When all is said and done, this is going to pair nicely with Immortal Hulk as a delightfully demented one-two punch. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 MARVEL AGE #1000 A celebration for all things classic Marvel, Marvel Age #1000 presents a series of back-to-basics style stories that will remind you why you love some of these characters so much. A solo story for the original Human Torch by Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio is a must read for any comic book fans present, but a Spider-Man story by Ryan Stegman and a Daredevil story by Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert are real standouts. The best of the entire lot however is an X-Men tale from Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage, which is set in the early days of the original team and will make you wonder why comics can't be this simple all the time. -- Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5 prevnext

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel Comics) MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1 The 2023 Moon Knight Annual #1 has some welcome references to Moon Knight lore and history, but those aren't enough to meet the gold standard that is the main series. That's partly due to the fact that the annual is actually part four of the "Contest of Chaos" storyline that is running through multiple books. While writer Jed MacKay, artist Crees Lee, colorist Ari Print, and letterer Cory Petit provide some awesome moments in the form of alternate Moon Knights (the Spector version rules) and gives some shine to Taegukgi, most of the issue is dedicated to explaining just what the contest is and what drew the heroes to it in the first place. The ending of the issue has the most to offer, but if you're not already invested in this event there's just not much that feels additive to what MacKay is doing in the main series. -- Matthew Aguilar Rating: 2.5 out of 5 MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] For better or worse, the past few months of Marvel Comics have changed Kamala Khan forever — but Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant makes a convincing argument that it might be for the better. This first issue is a thoughtful, well-executed flashpoint for Kamala's tenure, inching her slightly-closer to her MCU counterpart without losing what has already made her special on the page. When combined with exuberant art and an impossibly-earnest exploration of Kamala's personal sense of identity, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 has the makings of something special. -- Jenna Anderson Rating: 4.5 out of 5 SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #3 It feels almost tragic that Spider-Man: India isn't able to capitalize on the character's jaw-dropping appearance in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Whereas the Spider-Man India of the film felt colorful and alive, the same can't be said for this comic iteration as it comes across as drab and lifeless. Pavitr Prabhakar feels simply like a poor man's Peter Parker, in that all the storybeats are reflections of Peter's life instead of giving Pavitr his own unique identity. The dialogue and artwork here is doing no favors to this alternate Spidey either, feeling sub-par at best and amateurish at worst. There are many character beats and moments that attempt to be funny that fail to land thanks in part to poor pacing, dialogue, and art. Even if you're a hardcore Spidey fan, Spider-Man: India is an easy pass, with this issue feeling like the worst of the mini-series so far. -- Evan Valentine Rating: 1.5 out of 5 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #37 In hopes of repairing Valance's decaying mind, his fellow bounty hunters take him to a remote station they learned about from Boba Fett. While there, they uncover a connection the station has to a bizarre sect of droids, some of which have been activated by the Scourge that is spreading across the galaxy. On its own, this issue is mostly fine, in that the story of these bounty hunters is being moved forward without drawing too much on ancillary or unnecessary figures, as the plot boils down to "bounty hunters go to a place." The book teases the connections of this space station to important events and key figures, though this chapter either blew those connections out of proportion or it planted the seeds for an actually interesting reveal further down the line. Given the history of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters book, we'll settle for a somewhat underwhelming entry as opposed to one that is actively irritating, and hope that more thrilling issues are over the horizon. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 3 out of 5 STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #3 Din Djarin gets a lead on where he might be able to find more Mandalorians and potentially even find a Jedi who can help advise him in how to help The Child, yet the assistance of his former clan comes at a cost. Much like last issue, the highlight of this chapter in the Season 2 adaptation is the art, which sets itself apart from previous chapters not only in its environments, but also by showcasing new fighting styles with all-new Mandalorians, as illustrator Georges Jeanity finds new ways to structure panels to really amplify the combat skills of these characters. The overall momentum of the story also builds as a compelling pace, managing to offer up not only an exciting heist in its own right, but also one that sets the stage of what's to come. The book itself might not be quite as enthralling as the TV series, though fans who have been along for the ride up to this point will surely be impressed by the work put into this chapter. -- Patrick Cavanaugh Rating: 4 out of 5 ULTIMATE INVASION #3 The structure of Ultimate Invasion grows clear in its penultimate issue as a conflict spanning both millennia and the multiverse is made clear as Howard Stark's perspective is forever altered. The Maker's obsession with crafting and controlling the world is revealed in a new design, one just hinted at in the final pages of Ultimate Invasion #1. It is diabolical in nature and establishes the need for some adversary before offering several. Even as it remains unclear what exact shape this conflict might take, the forces at play across the globe and in Earth's future provide all of the necessary pieces to provide a stirring climax. Ultimate Invasion has revealed itself to not be a mystery box, but rather a multi-faceted vision of a radically different timeline in which a strange and unpredictable future may unfold. Besides a few panels with distractingly thick linework, Ultimate Invasion #3 puts the final pieces in place for a sprawling finale ready to set the stage for something utterly fantastic within Earth-1610. Bring on the finale. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 WOLVERINE #36 Jumping back into Wolverine with issue #36 is jarring as it goes from being a fitting end for Logan's recent arc with Beast right into three-fourths of the way through a crossover with Ghost Rider. There's shockingly little to the book beyond it's visuals – Logan and Johnny arrive at a secret fortress, both get captured and Logan gets a demon put inside of him via an occult version of his original Weapon X program. It's dripping in heavy metal iconography, but with everything that's going on with "Fall of X" and the miniseries ending in its next issue, it feels like this is stalling for time more than anything else. -- Connor Casey Rating: 3 out of 5 prevnext

Other Publishers #1 ALICE NEVER AFTER #2 Alice Never After #2 carries on this week with a head-turning tale. As Alice embraces her role as the new Queen of Hearts, the world is made topsy as she deals with a unfamiliar rage on the throne. When another Alice joins the picture, our new royal is sent for a spin, but only time will tell whether our first Alice follows in the steps of her predecessor. -- Megan Peters Rating: 3 out of 5 ARCADE KINGS #4 Arcade Kings takes a noticeable turn with Issue #4, stripping away most of the retro video game and anime concepts to leave the reader with a simple yet heart-wrenching argument between brothers that devolves into an intense fistfight. In the hands of a lesser team, an issue like this might've crippled the book and left readers with a sense of hollowness once all the iconography and references are stripped away. But Dylan Burnett and company have created a world and characters with real depth, leaving the readers just as heartbroken as Joe once the fight is over. -- Connor Casey Rating: 4 out of 5 BLACK HAMMER: THE END #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] Malachi Ward's lineart—surprising few—is one of the best things about the book, with a style both respectful of comics' Silver Age bright pop art beginnings yet refreshed enough to fit in with the dark and gritty look and feel fans have come to know and love of Black Hammer. All in all, Black Hammer: The End #1 is a very promising beginning to this story's conclusion, it's just pulled in one too many directions to be the perfect launch. -- Adam Barnhardt Rating: 4 out of 5 CONAN THE BARBARIAN #2 Two issues in, the new Conan continues to embody both the positive and negative results of being a true throwback endeavor. The action is gnarly and the colors bleed into one another in ways that make you feel like you're not reading a book printed in 2023. Both issues have been a lot of fun. But they have the same hiccups that have plagued previous iterations of Conan, as well. This take on the character doesn't bring anything new to the table, so it's easy to feel like maybe you've read it before. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE DEVIL'S CUT #1 [READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE] While readers' faith in another digital platform established by Steinberger after ComiXology's disturbing collapse may vary, the standard of quality established and maintained by Mosher is sufficient to draw eyes on the physical publications at the very least. That's a good thing for The Devil's Cut as the oversized anthology serves to showcase a wide array of artists in the best format imaginable. Pages larger than any standard laptop or tablet screen deliver the work of Christian Ward, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, and many others at an absorbing scale that encourages readers to linger with every page turn. It is a striking collection of work that reminds readers with each new story that this is a who's who of current comic book artists and writers. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 THE GIMMICK #6 The Gimmick has been wildly inconsistent throughout its run. Where it ultimately ends—and what that ending has to say—is awesome. It drives the point home in an effective, interesting way. But the road to get there (even in this final issue) feels like it was taking the story in a different direction. A lot of curves and valleys to what could've been a much easier, more straightforward read. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5 THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK #2 This book is a D&D player's dream. You definitely don't have to be into Dungeons & Dragons to enjoy it (these characters can connect with anybody) but those who do love to sit down with a role-playing adventure will find all sorts of ways to fall for The Hunger and The Dusk. On top of all that, the color palette is truly exceptional. So much wonderful contrast with these characters and scenery. Everything about this book is a joy. -- Charlie Ridgely Rating: 5 out of 5 KAPTARA: UNIVERSAL TRUTHS #1 It has been nearly a decade since the last issue of Kaptara was published and Kaptara: Universal Truths #1 makes no qualms about that temporal distance in a story already possessing an animated tone and delirious setting. If an in media res starting point does not appeal to you, returning to the recently republished first volume is highly recommended. That having been said, jumping in with only the vaguest wisps of memories revealed a vibrant story filled with good humor and outstanding cartooning. Keith and his collection of exceedingly odd, epic fantasy companions remind readers of their many quirks while engaging in the awkward ritual of crashing with a friend's family as adults – a particularly effective bit for someone in their 30s. Even in the most mundane of circumstances Kagan McLeod's settings and characters are so well designed and filled with life in each panel that it's impossible not to pause and parse each one. It makes for a rewarding extended read as a single issue, yet moves the story forward at a quick clip revealing new challenges and developing character amidst all of the madness. There's a particularly effective action sequence near the issue's end featuring wolfbots and Dartor in the funniest sequence rendered this week. Kaptara: Universal Truths #1 returns a long-absent series and quickly reminds readers there's still nothing else like it in comics today. -- Chase Magnett Rating: 4 out of 5 prevnext