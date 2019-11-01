David Dastmalchian Returns as Doctor Fearless in New Count Crowley Trailer (Exclusive)

Life has been a little difficult for Jerri Bartman now that she’s taken over as the host of the Count Crowley Show in the pages of Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter and things are only going to get crazier and more challenging from here. While she’s not thrilled about facing creatures of the night and werewolves as part of her new gig, it’s great for readers, and those same readers will get an even bigger kick out of writer David Dastmalchian‘s delightful new trailer for issue #2 of the series, which you can exclusively check out in the video above.

Dastmalchian dons an amazing costume for another edition of The Doctor Fearless Show, where he attempts to strike fear into fan’s hearts with bats, sharp teeth, and some theatrical spinning. Unfortunately, the spinning part gets cut off a bit prematurely, but hey, it’s the thought that counts, and we think he sold the second issue of the series in grand fashion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Make sure to check out the full trailer in the video above.

Now that you’ve got the perfect introduction from Dastmalchian, you can find the official description for Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter #2 below.

“A horrifying scene unfolds in the moonlit parking lot behind KSKB-TV. Jerri Bartman, new host of the Count Crowley Show, is in the clutches of a bloodthirsty beast. How will she escape the snarling jaws of this animal? And what secrets lie buried within the abandoned home of her missing predecessor, the real . . . COUNT CROWLEY?”

If you’re not familiar with the series, you can find the official description for Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter #1 below.

Aspiring reporter Jerri Bartman is furious when she’s demoted to hosting the nightly Creature Feature at her small-town TV station. But Jerri quickly learns that there is more to horror hosting than just introducing bad B-movies. Her first night in the costume of her missing predecessor, Count Crowley, finds her face to face with a living, breathing . . . werewolf. Or was she just that drunk?

* Featuring the dynamic creative team of David Dastmalchian and Lukas Ketner!

* The perfect comic for the Halloween season!

Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter #1 is in comic stores now.