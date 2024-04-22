Xbox Series X Users Surprised With Free $30 Download

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users have been surprised with a free download worth $30. The deal is available to all Xbox users, which mean no Xbox Game Pass subscription is required. Typically, these type of offers are locked behind an Xbox Game Pass subscription, but not this one. More than this, the offer isn't exclusive to the latest Xbox console either. Those on Xbox One can also enjoy this new freebie. The only requirement is that the offer needs to be redeemed before July 7, 2024, because after this it will expire.

The free Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X download is specifically for a three-month trial of Apple TV+ subscription. "Whether you're a sports fan, an action lover, or a comedy enthusiast, you'll find something to suit your taste on Apple TV," reads a pitch from Xbox on the offer.

Xbox notes there are no strings attached or hidden fees, the only thing to keep in mind is the cutoff date. As mentioned above, the offer ends on July 7. If you redeem it on July 6, you will still get a full three months, but it has to be before July 7. If this offer sounds familiar, it is because Xbox has done with Xbox Game Pass before. Meanwhile, PlayStation has also done it with the PS5.

For those unfamiliar with Apple TV+, it is a subscription streaming service owned and operated by Apple. Launched back in 2019, it normally costs subscribers $10 a month to subscribe. Its most popular show is no doubt Ted Lasso, but it also boasts programming such as Severance, Mythic Quest, Little America, Shrinking, Silo, The Morning Show, and a few other notable shows.

As for why this offer has been made available now, specifically, we don't know. Whatever the case, there is a decent chance it will return in the future, but there is no knowing when. In fact, next time it pops back up it made be locked behind Xbox Game Pass again. Meanwhile, there is no mention on whether or not the subscription will auto-renew.

